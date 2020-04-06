E3 2021 to Kick Off June 15 Next Year: Report

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021 will be held June 15 to June 17, according to a report. Entertainment Software Association (ESA) organises E3 every year, but it had to cancel this year's event owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The E3 website states E3 2021 will be a “reimagined” event that will bring everyone together to celebrate the video game industry. E3 is the biggest gaming event where major players in the gaming industry show off their new and upcoming games, as well as new hardware.

According to the report by Gamesindustry.biz, ESA shared the news with its partners and said E3 2021 will be scheduled June 15 to June 17 next year. This is usually the timeline for the annual E3 event. The location will most likely remain the Los Angeles Convention Center, just like previous events.

“We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry,” ESA had said while cancelling the 2020 event.

Talking about this year's E3, the event was cancelled by the ESA due to the coronavirus outbreak that forced several companies, including Microsoft and Sony, to withdraw their participation from the event. The company did state that it is working with its members in hopes to coordinate an online event that would cover the announcements that would have been made on the show floor. Whether or not the ESA is still planning on it, is currently unknown.

There are no other details for E3 2021 as of now and it is uncertain who all will be participating in it. We have reached out to ESA for more details on the event and will update this space when we get a response.