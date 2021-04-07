Technology News
E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital Owing to COVID-19, Regular Physical Event Scheduled for 2022

E3 2021 will be held from June 12 to June 19.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 April 2021 17:57 IST
Photo Credit: ESA

E3 2021, like most other major tech events, will be a virtual one

  • E3 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Sony may not participate in E3 2021
  • Summer Games Fest will take place again

E3 2021 will be held from June 12 to June 15. The organisers, Entertainment Software Association (ESA), has announced that it is going to conduct the gaming expo online for this year's edition. The confirmed developers' lineup includes Capcom, Konami, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, and Xbox. Notably, Sony hasn't announced its participation yet for this year's event. Last year, ESA had completely cancelled E3 due to the coronavirus pandemic but had announced that E3 2021 will be a “reimagined” event.

Through a blog post, ESA announced that it will be working with media partners globally to make the event free-for-everyone. Developers will be showcasing new games and their news directly to consumers through E3 2021. “We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games,” said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

Since E3 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's E3 will be an all-digital event. The organiser claims that they are working to resume the physical version of the expo in 2022.

With the absence of E3 in 2020, Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley along with various video game developers organised the Summer Games Fest. It partnered with the likes of Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, CD Projekt Red, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Riot, Sony, and Square Enix to bring a virtual gaming expo for everyone. Keighley organised the event in the complete or partial absence of other major gaming expos like E3, Gamescom, GDC, and SXSW. The Summer Games Fest will be returning in June 2021.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E3 2021, E3 2022, E3, E3 2021 Dates, ESA, Summer Games Fest
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo A35 Price, Specifications, and Images Surface Online via China Telecom Listing
