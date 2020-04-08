E3 2020 Won't Get an Online Replacement Event in June

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2020, one of the biggest events for the gaming industry, was officially cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. The organising body, Entertainment Software Association (ESA), initially explored the idea of holding an online event instead. Now, according to a new report, ESA has decided against hosting an online event, effectively ending any possibility of a combined grand event. In its statement, the ESA did reiterate that the E3 2021 will be a “reimagined” event as it previously stated on its official website.

“Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June, ESA said in a statement as quoted by PC Gamer. “Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months."

"We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences,” ESA added.

ESA had previously announced that it was working with exhibitors to organise and online event that would cover the announcements that were meant to be made on the show floor. But, for quite some time, there were no updates on this from the organising body. Now, after almost a month, those plans for an online event have been unfortunately cancelled.

While this comes as disappointing news for a lot of people who still had hopes for a grand online presentation, they can still look forward to the “individual company announcements” that might still take place. Microsoft was expected to announce its next generation gaming console, the Xbox Series X, at E3 2020. Similarly, Sony may have also revealed its PlayStation 5 at the event. There were going to be several major game announcement and updates from companies like Ubisoft, Square Enix, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, and others.