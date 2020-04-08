Technology News
loading

E3 2020 Won't Get an Online Replacement Event in June

E3 2020 announcements were expected to include the next-generation gaming consoles, the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 5.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2020 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
E3 2020 Won't Get an Online Replacement Event in June

Major AAA game titles were expected to be announced at E3 2020

Highlights
  • E3 2020 digital event has been reportedly cancelled
  • ESA reportedly released a statement announcing the cancellation
  • E3 2021 is still expected to be a reimagined event

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2020, one of the biggest events for the gaming industry, was officially cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. The organising body, Entertainment Software Association (ESA), initially explored the idea of holding an online event instead. Now, according to a new report, ESA has decided against hosting an online event, effectively ending any possibility of a combined grand event. In its statement, the ESA did reiterate that the E3 2021 will be a “reimagined” event as it previously stated on its official website.

“Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June, ESA said in a statement as quoted by PC Gamer. “Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months."

"We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences,” ESA added.

ESA had previously announced that it was working with exhibitors to organise and online event that would cover the announcements that were meant to be made on the show floor. But, for quite some time, there were no updates on this from the organising body. Now, after almost a month, those plans for an online event have been unfortunately cancelled.

While this comes as disappointing news for a lot of people who still had hopes for a grand online presentation, they can still look forward to the “individual company announcements” that might still take place. Microsoft was expected to announce its next generation gaming console, the Xbox Series X, at E3 2020. Similarly, Sony may have also revealed its PlayStation 5 at the event. There were going to be several major game announcement and updates from companies like Ubisoft, Square Enix, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, and others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Entertainment Software Association, E3 2020, E3 2021, Coronavirus, Covid 19
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion for COVID-19 Relief Effort

Related Stories

E3 2020 Won't Get an Online Replacement Event in June
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  3. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  5. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
  7. Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review
  9. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  10. Thousands of Android Apps Come With Hidden Backdoors, Study Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. China Knocks US From Top Spot in Global Patent Race, for the First Time
  2. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 20Mbps Speeds
  3. WeWork Sues SoftBank After $3-Billion Tender Offer Falls Through
  4. Quibi Sees More Than 300,000 Downloads on Launch Day: Sensor Tower
  5. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  6. Thousands of Android and Samsung Pre-Installed Apps Come With Hidden Backdoors, Study Claims
  7. E3 2020 Won't Get an Online Replacement Event in June
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion for COVID-19 Relief Effort
  9. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  10. Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com