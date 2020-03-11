Technology News
  • E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'

E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'

As of now, there has been no official announcement for the cancellation of E3 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2020 14:51 IST
E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'

E3 2020 was scheduled from June 9 to June 11

Highlights
  • E3 2020 might get cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
  • It was scheduled from June 9 to June 11 at LA Convention Center
  • Sony has already pulled out of E3 2020

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2020, one of the biggest annual gaming events, might be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. While there has been no official announcement on the matter, rumours and speculations suggest that the event will not see the light of day. Reportedly, members of Entertainment Software Association (ESA) which is the company behind E3, have stated that the event will be cancelled and that a public statement will be released soon. People in industry have also taken to Twitter and asked others to cancel their E3 plans.

According to a report by Ars Technica, the news of the cancellation came directly from the ESA members who also said that there was supposed to be a public statement put out on March 10 but it “slipped”. As of now, it is only being suspected that the reason behind this cancellation is the coronavirus epidemic. Allegedly, the ESA team did not give any information on whether the event will be postponed, shifted to an online-only event, or completely cancelled. E3 was scheduled from June 9 to June 11 at the LA Convention Center.

Publisher Devolver Digital also took to Twitter and shared a post that reads, “Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all.” While journalist Mike Futter tweeted that the cancelation announcement is scheduled for tomorrow, March 12.

Previously, it was reported that Sony will be skipping E3 for the second time in a row, and joining it would be veteran broadcaster Geoff Keighley. Geoff shared a statement on Twitter where he mentioned E3 2020 will be his first E3 in 25-years that he will not be attending. Neither gave definite reasons as to why they will not make an appearance at the event.

Based on all this, seems like ESA will be making their official announcement either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E3 2020, Sony, Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

