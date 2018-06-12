Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Transference Is a Game Where You'll Try to Escape a Corrupted Mind

 
, 12 June 2018
Transference Is a Game Where You'll Try to Escape a Corrupted Mind

  • Transference combines live action footage with gameplay elements
  • It's about trying to escape the corrupted mind of a deranged scientist
  • This game will be releasing in Fall 2018 on consoles, PC, and VR

Transference is a mindbending game about escaping a corrupted mind. This game is a psychological thriller where a man’s corrupted mind is preventing his family from escaping. The trailer we saw at Ubisoft’s E3 2018 event announced that this game will be released in fall 2018 and will come to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available in virtual reality.

The E3 2018 trailer for Transference shows that the game has quite a bit of full motion video, where you get to see a man clearly struggling with his mental state. This man tells his family that he loves them, but you get the sense that the family members including his wife and child want to escape.

This game is a first-person exploration game set inside the deranged mind of a scientist. The scientist creates a corrupted digital simulation using the brain data of his family and these people are trapped inside the simulation. The goal with Transference appears to be to escape this simulation and you will be able to shift between three perspectives in order to achieve your objective.

The game’s way of combining live action footage with an immersive gaming experience does look interesting. Once the game is out, we’ll get to know more about whether it succeeds in creating an unsettling experience while still being interesting. Transference’s success will hinge on its storytelling and let’s hope that it’s not lacking on that aspect.

 

