Sony PlayStation at E3 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

PlayStation at E3 2018 should, like Sony’s past showings, focus on the games and games alone. Unless of course, Microsoft's showing has resulted in a last minute pivot that could include the PS5. Last year saw God of War and the year before that saw Days Gone and PS VR games aplenty while the previous year had the nostalgic trio of Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unlike other companies such as Bethesda, EA, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Sony’s E3 2018 plans have been relatively leak-proof, which should give you all the more reason to bother. While it's unlikely that we'll see a PS4 price cut, we should see a host of games that will be out soon and others that will release in the years to come.

Sony PlayStation E3 2018 live stream time and date

The Sony PlayStation E3 2018 conference begins at 6pm PDT on June 12 (6:30am IST on June 13).

How to watch the Sony PlayStation E3 2018 live stream

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

The PlayStation Live at E3 website

The official PlayStation YouTube channel

Sony PlayStation E3 2018 live stream - what to expect

Last of Us Part II : the next game from Naughty Dog doesn’t have a release date and possibly won’t get one at E3 2018. That said, we’ll probably see some more details in terms of gameplay and story.

: the next game from Naughty Dog doesn’t have a release date and possibly won’t get one at E3 2018. That said, we’ll probably see some more details in terms of gameplay and story. Spider-Man : this PS4-exclusive is out in September. Sony could use its PlayStation E3 2018 event to show off post-game content for its first Marvel game.

: this PS4-exclusive is out in September. Sony could use its PlayStation E3 2018 event to show off post-game content for its first Marvel game. Death Stranding : the next game from Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima should see an extended look at its gameplay as well as a possible release window according to various leaks.

: the next game from Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima should see an extended look at its gameplay as well as a possible release window according to various leaks. Ghost of Tsushima : developed by Infamous studio Suckerpunch, it’s one of the four titles Sony will focus on though it isn’t clear what we could expect from it just yet.

: developed by Infamous studio Suckerpunch, it’s one of the four titles Sony will focus on though it isn’t clear what we could expect from it just yet. Final Fantasy VII Remake: this seems the most unlikely of the bunch. But considering it debuted at Sony’s E3 2015 conference, now is as good a time as any to know what’s going on with the remake of this legendary RPG.

PS5 at E3 2018?

While Sony has categorically stated that it would be focussing on games at E3 2018, it’s also said that the PS4 has about two to three years left before we see a PS5. With Microsoft opening the flood gates on the discussion of next-gen consoles thanks to Phil Spencer confirming that an Xbox One successor is in the works, could Sony do the same?