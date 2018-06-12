Sony PlayStation at E3 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

PlayStation at E3 2018 should, like Sony’s past showings, focus on the games and games alone. Unless of course, Microsoft's showing has resulted in a last minute pivot that could include the PS5. Last year saw God of War and the year before that saw Days Gone and PS VR games aplenty while the previous year had the nostalgic trio of Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unlike other companies such as Bethesda, EA, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Sony’s E3 2018 plans have been relatively leak-proof, which should give you all the more reason to bother. While it's unlikely that we'll see a PS4 price cut, we should see a host of games that will be out soon and others that will release in the years to come.
The Sony PlayStation E3 2018 conference begins at 6pm PDT on June 12 (6:30am IST on June 13).
There are two places for you to check out all the action:
Sony PlayStation E3 2018 live stream - what to expect
PS5 at E3 2018?
While Sony has categorically stated that it would be focussing on games at E3 2018, it’s also said that the PS4 has about two to three years left before we see a PS5. With Microsoft opening the flood gates on the discussion of next-gen consoles thanks to Phil Spencer confirming that an Xbox One successor is in the works, could Sony do the same?
