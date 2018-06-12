During Sony's PlayStation E3 2018 showcase, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland announced Trover Saves the Universe for PS4 and PS VR. It's a 3D platformer featuring "bizarre alien planets" and "upgrades" with the same brand of humour you've come to expect from Rick and Morty. While details surrounding gameplay are sparse, it will be out early 2019. In terms of a plot, the game's official website explains that your dogs have been kidnapped as a part of a grander scheme to destroy the Universe (as most villains plan to).

"Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the Universe. Does that make sense?" reads the game's description on its official website.

Roiland's Squanch Games, who previously released Accounting+, are leading development on the game. And while it's not entirely clear what to expect from Trover Saves the Universe, it probably won't matter much to fans of Rick and Morty, more so when you notice that Roiland isn't trying to mask his Morty voice. And while no concrete release date was announced, it could possibly be a PS4 and PS VR exclusive as it was shown off exclusively at Sony's event.

Previously, Sony revealed that the PS VR headset sold over two million units globally since its release last year with game sales totally in excess of 12.2 million copies at game stores and digital downloads.

