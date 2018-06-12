Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Rick and Morty Creator Announces Trover Saves the Universe for PS4 and PS VR at E3 2018

Rick and Morty Creator Announces Trover Saves the Universe for PS4 and PS VR at E3 2018

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Rick and Morty Creator Announces Trover Saves the Universe for PS4 and PS VR at E3 2018

Highlights

  • Justin Roiland's Squanch Games is leading development on this title
  • It's out early 2019
  • It could be PS VR and PS4 exclusive

During Sony's PlayStation E3 2018 showcase, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland announced Trover Saves the Universe for PS4 and PS VR. It's a 3D platformer featuring "bizarre alien planets" and "upgrades" with the same brand of humour you've come to expect from Rick and Morty. While details surrounding gameplay are sparse, it will be out early 2019. In terms of a plot, the game's official website explains that your dogs have been kidnapped as a part of a grander scheme to destroy the Universe (as most villains plan to).

"Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the Universe. Does that make sense?" reads the game's description on its official website.

Roiland's Squanch Games, who previously released Accounting+, are leading development on the game. And while it's not entirely clear what to expect from Trover Saves the Universe, it probably won't matter much to fans of Rick and Morty, more so when you notice that Roiland isn't trying to mask his Morty voice. And while no concrete release date was announced, it could possibly be a PS4 and PS VR exclusive as it was shown off exclusively at Sony's event.

Previously, Sony revealed that the PS VR headset sold over two million units globally since its release last year with game sales totally in excess of 12.2 million copies at game stores and digital downloads.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PSVR, PS VR, PlayStation VR, PS4, Trover Saves the Universe, Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, E3 2018, E3
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Huawei-Samsung Patent Case Shows Chinese Courts' Rising Clout
Moto G6
Rick and Morty Creator Announces Trover Saves the Universe for PS4 and PS VR at E3 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. The Best Trailers From Sony's PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase
  2. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  3. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  5. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
  6. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  7. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Is Free for PS Plus Users
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.