E3 2018 is barely a month away and it seems that Gears of War 5, Just Cause 4, Borderlands 3, Splinter Cell, and several others have been leaked. Listings on Walmart Canada's website indicate that the aforementioned titles along with Forza Horizon 5, Dragon Quest 2 for the Xbox One (which is most likely Dragon Quest Builders 2), Lego DC Villains, Rage 2, and already announced fare like Insurgency Sandstorm and The Division 2. With most leaks and rumours, we recommend tempering your expectations. Some of these appear likely to show up such as Borderlands 3 and Just Cause 4 as it's been awhile since we've seen follow ups to their successful predecessors. Others, like Rage 2, Gears of War 5 and Forza Horizon 5 may just be wishful thinking. The latter in particular since the last entry was Forza Horizon 3. Logically, this should be followed by Forza Horizon 4, which may have been leaked previously. This makes the Forza Horizon 5 listing a possible typo.

That being said, Microsoft hasn't let slip any possible new Xbox One exclusives just yet, and while its obvious that Gears of War developer The Coalition is working on a Gears of War 4 sequel, would it be ready for prime time at E3 2018? Some of these games have been spotted in previous leaks such as the one from last month which suggested that Borderlands 3 and Splinter Cell might be headlining Microsoft's E3 2018 event. You can check out every game listed by Walmart Canada below:

Photo Credit: Wario64/Twitter

Before each E3 comes a host of rumour and speculation on what to expect. While some of it ends up being true, such as God of War's Norse setting made public before the official reveal, others such as a new Halo game have sadly been false. As we've said earlier, keep your expectations in check.