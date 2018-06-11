Bethesda E3 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

E3 2018 sees Fallout 76 and Skyrim publisher Bethesda take to the stage for the fourth year in a row. Past showcases had the likes of Dishonored 2, Prey, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Save for a tease for Doom 2 and a possible Prey DLC in addition to Rage 2 and Fallout 76, there could be a whole lot more, giving you enough of a reason to bother. Here’s what you can expect from Bethesda and where you can watch it all.
Bethesda’s E3 2018 conference is at 7am IST (6:30pm PST) on June 11.
There are three places for you to check out all the action:
Bethesda E3 2018 live stream - what to expect
Don’t expect Elder Scrolls 6 any time soon though. Bethesda has said ever so often that it is a long time away and it could have two larger unannounced games before that.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement