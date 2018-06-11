Bethesda E3 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

E3 2018 sees Fallout 76 and Skyrim publisher Bethesda take to the stage for the fourth year in a row. Past showcases had the likes of Dishonored 2, Prey, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Save for a tease for Doom 2 and a possible Prey DLC in addition to Rage 2 and Fallout 76, there could be a whole lot more, giving you enough of a reason to bother. Here’s what you can expect from Bethesda and where you can watch it all.

Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase date and time

Bethesda’s E3 2018 conference is at 7am IST (6:30pm PST) on June 11.

Where to watch the Bethesda E3 2018 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Bethesda’s Facebook page.

Bethesda’s Twitch channel.

Bethesda YouTube channel below.

Bethesda E3 2018 live stream - what to expect

Starfield : an open-world Skyrim-like game set in space could be shown off.

: an open-world Skyrim-like game set in space could be shown off. Rage 2 : we could see actual gameplay for this post-apocalyptic shooter at Bethesda’s E3 2018 event.

: we could see actual gameplay for this post-apocalyptic shooter at Bethesda’s E3 2018 event. Prey DLC : possibly set on the Moon according to recent leaks.

: possibly set on the Moon according to recent leaks. Fallout 76 : expect Bethesda to use its E3 2018 event to give you an idea of what Fallout 76 actually is.

: expect Bethesda to use its E3 2018 event to give you an idea of what Fallout 76 actually is. Fallout Shelter PS4 : the game’s PS4 trophies were leaked prior making this a possibility.

: the game’s PS4 trophies were leaked prior making this a possibility. Quake Champions: new content in the form of Fallout and Skyrim characters may be announced.

Don’t expect Elder Scrolls 6 any time soon though. Bethesda has said ever so often that it is a long time away and it could have two larger unannounced games before that.

