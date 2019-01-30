PS4-exclusive Driveclub is the most played PS4 game with close to 10.5 million players. This dwarfs racing mainstays like Need For Speed and GT Sport with 9.46 million players and 6.6 million players respectively. The source for this is the Gamstat trophy tracking page, borne out of Sony's My PS4 Life tool which let out more information than Sony or its partners would have liked. And while it's easy to point at Driveclub being free for PS Plus subscribers between June 25 to October 6 back in 2015, it's staggering to see a game that was critically-panned for launching it a poor state to be played by so many.

It's tragic that we won't be seeing a sequel to Driveclub anytime soon. The studio behind it, Evolution was shut down by Sony in 2016. It was acquired by Sony in 2008.

According to a statement Sony has given GamesIndustry.biz this was due to restructuring of its European studios.

"Regular reviews take place throughout SCE Worldwide Studios, ensuring that the resources that we have in such a competitive landscape can create and produce high quality, innovative and commercially viable projects. As part of this process we have reviewed and assessed all current projects and plans for the short and medium term and have decided to make some changes to the European studios structure. As a result, it has been decided that Evolution Studio will close," the statement reads.

Driveclub and MotorStorm have been two of Sony's most influential racing franchises in recent memory, outside of Gran Turismo.

The developers behind them have banded together to form a new game studio called Wushu Studios. Some of its talent consists of studio founder Alan McDermott (former Evolution Studios, PlayStation), design director Nigel Kershaw (former Evolution Studios, PlayStation, Deep Silver, Revolution Software), and art director Stuart Trevor (former Evolution Studios, PlayStation).

Surprisingly, Wushu Studios' first effort will not be a racing game. Instead, it's a brand new IP set in the sci-fi genre. "[W]e can confirm that prototyping began in September 2017 using Unreal Engine 4," the studio claimed in a prepared statement.

