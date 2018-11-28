NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Driveclub and Motostorm Developer Wushu Studios to Work on Vehicle Combat MOBA Switchblade

Driveclub and Motostorm Developer Wushu Studios to Work on Vehicle Combat MOBA Switchblade

, 28 November 2018
Highlights

  • Wushu Studios consists of developers on Driveclub and MotorStorm
  • It's partnering with Lucid Games on making Switchblade
  • Switchblade is currently in early access on PS4 and PC

Earlier in the year, Wushu Studios opened its doors. It's a game studio formed by developers who worked on PlayStation hits such as MotoStorm and Driveclub. At the time, Wushu announced it would be working on a brand new IP in the sci-fi genre and it won't be a racing game. With the year coming to a close the studio hasn't shared any more details on its new game just yet, taking to Twitter to tell its fans that it's still in development as it "continues to shape the game and chase something genuinely unique."

In its stead however, the studio has announced it will be working with Lucid Games on Switchblade for PS4 and PC. Switchblade is a vehicular combat game in the vein of multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs) such as Dota 2 and League of Legends and is currently in early access.

"Lucid are a classy team and we're thrilled to be contributing to their upcoming projects," said Wushu Studios founder Alan McDermott in a prepared statement.

"Opportunities like these, to work and share knowledge with other talented and experienced developers, are what motivate us as a team. New challenges like these offer us a chance to hone our skills and flex our creativity which, in turn, helps us stay agile when it comes to our own IP –something we hope to be able to talk more about soon. We look forward to sharing more about our work with Lucid in the coming weeks and months."

Considering McDermott told Gadgets 360 that the company was open to partnering with other companies as it puts together its maiden title, this should come as no surprise. That said, it will be interesting to see how its efforts around Switchblade take flight in the months to come.

Further reading: Wushu Studios, Switchblade, Lucid Games, PS4, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
