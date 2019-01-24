Dreams Player Purportedly Creates Eerily Realistic Dead Space Scene

A Dead Space fan has just recreated a scene from the science fiction survival horror game inside another game called Dreams. Yes, you read that right. This bit of ‘game-ception' surfaced via a short video shared on Twitter which looks almost exactly like a scene from Dead Space. If you watch the video, you'll find it hard to believe that it was created inside another game. Dreams, developed by Media Molecule (of LittleBigPlanet fame), is a sandbox game scheduled to release on the PS4 in 2019. If this clip is to be believed then the game could either be a killer sandbox game or someone had way too much free time.

They recreated Dead Space in #Dreams now? How tf pic.twitter.com/g9xxLc9koi — Cal Gee (@thecalgee) January 22, 2019

Dreams has been touted as a sandbox game that makes it very easy for players to create almost anything they want. Players control an imp in this game and each level is called a dream. You can control characters in each level and use objects you find there to alter the state of the world and finish any given level.

In Dreams, players will be allowed to create their own levels and share these dreams for others to play through. We've seen plenty of sandbox games but based on the Dead Space clip, it does look like Dreams will lead to all sorts of creative players banding together to create scenes from games or even movies.

In a way, this recreation does remind us of the film Inception, where characters could enter people's subconscious minds and create entire worlds. Who knows, perhaps people might end up figuring out ways to create a dream within a dream in Dreams.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.