Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation

Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation

Dream11 last year became India's first gaming startup to be valued at over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,535 crores).

By Reuters | Updated: 11 October 2021 16:09 IST
Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Dream11

Dream11 has suspended operations in the southern Indian state of Karnataka

Highlights
  • Dream11 is one of India's most popular gaming apps
  • Dream11 is examining its legal remedies
  • It has faced legal challenges in the past

Dream11, one of India's most popular gaming apps, has suspended operations in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after a complaint was registered against its founders claiming it was in violation of a new state gambling law.

Police records on Saturday showed a case has been registered in India's tech capital Bengaluru, in Karnataka, following a complaint by a 42-year-old cab driver who reported it as being operational after a ban on online games involving betting came into force.

"In order to allay our users' concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka. This decision is without prejudice to our rights and contentions under law," it said in a statement on Sunday.

Dream11, which provides a fantasy gaming platform for various sports, last year became India's first gaming startup to be valued at over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,535 crores). It has faced legal challenges in the past due to the similarities of fantasy gaming to gambling.

The state law, which came into effect last week, bans online games involving betting and wagering and "any act or risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill".

A Dream11 spokesperson said on Saturday that the company is examining its legal remedies, and added that "we are a responsible, law abiding company and will extend our full cooperation to any authorities".

© Thomson Reuters 2021

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dream11, Karnataka, Karnataka Online Gambling Law
NFT Pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club to Launch Its Own Ethereum-Based Token in 2022
Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  4. Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks, Shows Some Specifications
  5. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  6. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: Deals, Offers on Apple Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'
  2. Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch, Shows 4,614mAh Battery
  3. Sri Lanka Forms Committee Supervise Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
  4. Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation
  6. NFT Pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club to Launch Its Own Ethereum-Based Token in 2022
  7. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Come With 600Hz Touch Sampling Display, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Go on Sale on October 19
  8. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Criticises the Way Bitcoin Was Adopted in El Salvador
  9. Itel S17 Entry-Level Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Dates Revealed for PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com