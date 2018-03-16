Drake Plays Fortnite With Ninja, Helps Break Twitch Live Stream Record

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake helped Twitch break its record for the most-viewed stream by joining gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins to play Fortnite.

There were 630,000 concurrent viewers at its peak on the live-streaming platform Wednesday.

The rapper and singer says he's been playing the popular video game for a month or two.

He played with Ninja and then they were joined by rapper Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This Is How Fortnite Battle Royale Looks on an iPhone X

Epic Games earlier this month announced the launch of Fortnite Battle Royale for Android and iOS, with cross-platform functionality on PS4 and PC - unfortunately, not on Xbox One. In the days since, the game has become available to play on iOS - if you happen to have an invite. You can sign up for an invite following the steps in our handy guide.

We spent some time with the Fortnite iOS version on iPhone 6s, and thought that overall, Epic Games had had a mixed bag offering on its hands. "Once the novelty of its cross-play approach - that lets you compete against PC and console players - wears off, you'll find yourself devising new ways to play with the unique visual cues and control options in the palm of your hand, particularly if you've been playing it on other platforms before diving into the game on iOS. If you're a newcomer to Fortnite Battle Royale, the good news is that this is perhaps the most accessible version of the game thus far. That being said, hopefully Epic refines aiming on Fortnite Battle Royale iOS and perhaps tweaks the user interface with future updates." said Rishi Alwani, our games editor.

Written with inputs from AP

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.