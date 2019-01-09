Open-world action role-playing game Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Dragon's Dogma was first released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012 and was followed up by an enhanced version bearing the 'Dark Arisen' suffix. The Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Nintendo Switch release date is April 23. Prior to this, the game also made its way to Xbox One, PS4, and PC. With the advent of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen on the Nintendo Switch, it marks the first time Dragon's Dogma will appear on a Nintendo console. With a Nintendo Direct rumoured for this month, it's odd that this wasn't announced alongside whatever else Nintendo has planned.

The advent of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen on the Nintendo Switch is an odd choice. More so when you consider comments made by the games developers around its PC launch.

Speaking to video gaming news website PC Gamer, game producer Minae Matsukawa, director Kento Kinoshita and PC producer Jon Airhart discussed the advantages of computers, the original game's development and how Hellboy served to be an inspiration.

Discussing the design of creatures in-game, Kinoshita elaborated on the emphasis they gave to actual descriptions of the mythical animals instead of stretching them into fantasy. "Our art directors and designers tried not to stray too far from the imagery found in ancient legends and iconography. In this direction, we were influenced by other works which take the same approach, such as Kento Miura's Berserk, and Mike Mignola's Hellboy," he added.

Airhart stressed on the powerful nature of the desktop computer and fans' pleas as reasons for Dragon's Dogma making it to the PC. "We know it's been a long wait, but we've brought the right team together to create the version of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen that our PC fans deserve," he said. "This is a game that already looks great on Xbox 360 and PS3, but increased draw distances and uncompressed textures on a powerful PC makes it look absolutely beautiful. It's also a game that includes many elements inspired by classic RPGs released on the PC."

