Dragon Quest XI New Trailer Released, Special Edition Announced

Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age during its E3 2018 event – its first E3 in three years – which is set to release on September 4, 2018 on PS4 and PC. The Japanese role-playing title has been out since July last year in its home country, and the September date is only the release of its English-language version.

Set in the fantasy world of Lotozetasia, the new trailer for Dragon Quest XI opens with our protagonist walking into a great hall, while a narration states that grief and tragedy has followed him since birth. He's told that it's his fate to save the world, and the trailer then turns from its serious tone towards a more whimsical one.

The trailer also showed the special editions that'll be available for Dragon Quest XI pre-orders: an 'Edition of Light', which comes with a bunch of bonus downloadable content (DLC), and an 'Edition of Lost Time' that comes with a physical cloth map of Erdrea, a 128-page art book, a two-disc soundtrack and a steelbook case, in addition to previous bonus DLC and more.

Both are available for pre-order today in the US and other regions. Only the Edition of Light is available in India, at Rs. 3,999 on PlayStation Store and Rs. 3,499 on Steam. Edition of Light costs $60 in the US, while Edition of Lost Time costs $150 (about Rs. 10,100).

Though Dragon Quest XI released in Japan on both Nintendo 3DS and PS4, there won't be a English-language version for the former. Dragon Quest XI will come to Nintendo Switch instead internationally, thought that version has been delayed and only has a vague 2018 release date.

Meanwhile, this is the first time that a Dragon Quest game is coming to PC, and Square Enix is going all out for it: it'll have 4K support, a first-person camera mode, and an additional 'hard mode'.

