Dragon Ball Fighterz Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 28, Pre-Orders Get Additional Benefits

 
22 June 2018
Dragon Ball Fighterz Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 28, Pre-Orders Get Additional Benefits

Highlights

  • The development was confirmed by Bandai Namco
  • Pre-ordering users will get two benefits
  • The game is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Bandai Namco has announced that its title Dragon Ball Fighterz will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on September 28 this year. The Japanese game developer also revealed that those who pre-order the game will receive two benefits that include immediate access to Goku's and Vegeta SSGSS's characters, and also the Japanese version of Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden, which was released for Super NES back in 1993. Additionally, all DLC and extra characters, released on other platforms, will be up for purchase from day one.

Dragon Ball Fighterz is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with the fourth addition coming in September this year. Bandai Namco also announced that Dragon Ball Zenoverse 2 Extra Pack 3 will be available this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, however a release date is not out yet. Notably, the game is not yet available in India due to a distribution rights issue that the company is facing. This pertains only to the Dragon Ball franchise, considering the studio's other games like Dark Souls 3 and Tekken 7 can be bought in India officially.

The above-mentioned Dragon Ball Zenoverse 2 Extra Pack 3 will include the new Super Baby Vegeta character that "is a parasite-like organism created from the DNA of King Tuffle before the extinction of his race. His only goal is to obtain vengeance against the Saiyans."

In our review of the game, we noted that Dragon Ball Fighterz mimics its source material and splurging $60 or around Rs. 4,100 is justified only if you are a fan of the franchise. Otherwise, there are better fighting games out there that offer a better combat system.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Dragon Ball Fighter, Bandai Namco
Dragon Ball Fighterz Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 28, Pre-Orders Get Additional Benefits
