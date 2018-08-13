At QuakeCon 2018 over the weekend, id Software gave fans an extended look at Doom Eternal, the follow-up to the 2016 acclaimed reboot announced at E3 2018. And in a separate interview, the team discussed various details including a new multiplayer mode, new settings, and the Nintendo Switch situation.

The new multiplayer experience is called “invasions” which will allow you to play as a demon and fight other players in their single-player campaign. The Doom team is also working on another player versus player (PvP) mode, Doom Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton told Eurogamer, which will be different from the one in the 2016 edition.

"It's super-fun to play as part of the Doom game of chess game but as a different piece on the board,” Stratton said. “We want people to very easily have it right there at their fingertips and they can bounce between any experience just as easy as they can play the campaign.”

The Doom Eternal gameplay reveal shows hell on Earth, the Martian moon Phobos, and what seems like Heaven, according to Eurogamer. Eternal creative director Hugo Martin didn’t confirm it, except to say that “the answer to that question is really compelling” and added: “It's not Hell. That blueish place is not Hell.”

Doom Eternal will have a “good amount” and “widely varied” environments. “People will be as excited about where they're going next in the game as they were in 2016 about what they were going to fight next,” Stratton noted.

As for Switch, id Software is treating the hybrid console as a “first class citizen” this time around, though they are still working with developer Panic Button for the Nintendo version. It will still run at 30fps though, with Stratton saying it’s “no sacrifice to the experience”.

The developers also claim the game’s “doom slayer” is set to be the most powerful in Doom’s history, thanks to new weapons and tools such as a grappling hook attached to the shotgun.

Doom Eternal has no release date yet, with Stratton saying they are “still a way away from launching”.