Doom 2: Hell on Earth Teased for E3 2018

E3 2018 is a couple of months away and Bethesda seems to be teasing the next instalment in the Doom franchise. Bethesda Senior Vice President of Marketing Pete Hines hinted at a sequel to the superlative 2016 Doom by stating that E3 is “hell on Earth” for the company. Its an interesting turn of phrase when you consider that 1994’s Doom 2 was known as Doom 2: Hell on Earth. Hines made this comment when asked about what could be expected from Bethesda in the second half of the year.

“I couldn’t give you any guesses as to what we’re going to announce and when those games will be out. But I will say, we have a lot of new stuff to talk about at E3. Whether or not folks realise it, this is the hell on Earth time for us with E3. We are in the midst of so much planning and work for all of that content but I’m really excited,” he said in conversation with gaming blog Dual Shockers.

“I think we have a lot of stuff that folks are going to like. To my earlier comment, it’s going to be a big mix of stuff that’s all over the place. It’s not going to be like all [one] kind of game or genre. It’s going to be a lot of stuff in a lot of different areas and hopefully, there’s something in there for everybody.”

A sequel to 2016's Doom is no surprise considering how critically and commercially successful it was. And E3 would be the right place for Bethesda to reveal it. Given that the second half of the year features Red Dead Redemption 2 in addition to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and FIFA 19 would make a 2018 release seem unlikely due to how crowded it already is.

Furthermore, Hines claims we haven’t heard the last of 2017’s fantastic immersive sim, Prey.

“As with a lot of stuff, we’re not a massive publisher that just churns out a ton of titles. We never have been. We really stick with our stuff after it launches, as we have with Prey,” he said.

“Part of what you’ve probably noticed is that we’ve hired a new community manager, who’s been focused on Prey. She’s [Abigail] been awesome and has been doing a lot of fun stuff around April Fools’ and other things. But yeah, I don’t think you’ve heard the last of Prey. I just couldn’t tell you precisely when you might hear more.”

