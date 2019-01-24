Donald Trump's Space Force Is in Far Cry New Dawn

Upcoming open-world shooter Far Cry New Dawn references Donald Trump's proposed Space Force. The Space Force name was found on weapons and other gear during a preview event for the game, with one of the guns as a part of the Far Cry New Dawn Space Force theme labelled as "the greatest firearm the world has ever seen". For its part though, Ubisoft claims that the reference is a joke rather than a comment on Trump or the current political climate. This is somewhat in line with Far Cry 5 which made plenty of references to the modern political landscape without actually offering a viewpoint of its own.

The Space Force weapon was discovered by Game Revolution during a Far Cry New Dawn preview and promptly brought it up with the game's Creative Director Jean-Sebastien Decant.

"So I think it is not a comment," Decant said in conversation with Game Revolution. "It's a joke. We really went crazy with the different suits you can gather in the game. So there is the reality of space and the conflict with the twins but in terms of what you can wear in the game, we really went bats*** crazy. So you can disguise as an ape, you can have a robot arm, and you can have Space Force stuff."

“We just wanted to have cool gear that you can wear in this game so you could be the person you wanted to be in that space,” he said. “That's how you get Space Force gear.”

Furthermore, the site asked if Far Cry New Dawn's Space Force gear was related to Trump. Decant confirmed it was.

"Space is cool, right? And Space Force is the dream," he said. "So now you can now play that in Far Cry New Dawn. No, no. It's a joke. I mean, it's really a joke."

The Far Cry New Dawn release date is February 15 and is priced at $40 in the US and Rs. 2,499 in India for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.