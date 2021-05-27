Technology News
loading

Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch

Sony's latest hardware is unusually large for a modern gaming console and stands over 15 inches tall

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 May 2021 17:33 IST
Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch

Photo Credit: YouTube/ DIY Perks

This PlayStation 5 mod is a compact and stylish DIY effort

Highlights
  • This YouTuber customised his PS5 with a wooden cabinet
  • The wooden PS5 is also much more compact than the original design
  • Watch the 12 minute video to see how he did it

When the design of the PlayStation 5 gaming console was revealed to the public in June, the Internet  compared it with everything from a Wi-Fi router to a mitre or a Pope's hat. But whatever you think of the console, there's no denying that it was made to stand out with its gargantuan, bright white design. Now, a YouTuber has customised the PS5 with wood to turn it into a more compact machine that a lot of us would prefer to own instead.

There's no denying that Sony's latest hardware is unusually large for a modern gaming console and stands over 15 inches tall. Compared to this, the Xbox Series X height is less than 12 inches. One of the reasons for the PS5 to have such a large body was that its architects wanted to ensure smooth airflow to make the platform as quiet as possible. But YouTuber DIY Perks has shown in a new video that the machine can remain and look cool even if the exterior bulk is removed. He gave the device a “stealthy” design.

He removed everything from the original casing, leaving only the "core of the unit." He added PCB pillar supports on each corner to support the device sit flat and then screwed on the power supply. The new outer casing was made from a combination of carbon fibre and walnut hardwood. He strategically placed foam strips to address potential cooling and airflow issues. The YouTuber utilized other smart solutions for the back vents, USB ports, and power button, and the result of his effort was stunning.

Watch the 12-minute video here:

"Absolutely stunning! Love the redesign!" commented a person with the username "Make Something".

"One of these days he needs to be stopped, his abilities are getting too powerful," said videogame1291.

However, one user, TheKluxi1, rued the unavailability of enough consoles, saying, "The most difficult part is buying the PS5".

With people trying innovative ideas to make the console compact, the time is not far when Sony will feel bound to release a sleek version eventually.

Meanwhile, PS5 was pre-booked in India within minutes on Thursday. The bookings started at 12 noon and within minutes all the stocks were sold out.

The situation indicated that Sony continues to supply fewer PS5 units to India, even though the company has seen staggering demand. This was only the third PS5 India pre-order round.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, DIY
    Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch
    Twitter Fined RUB 7 Million by Russian Court Over Failure to Delete Content

    Related Stories

    Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
    2. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
    3. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
    4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
    5. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
    6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
    7. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
    8. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
    9. Google Photos Gets New Tool to Manage Storage Before End of Unlimited Backup
    10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
    #Latest Stories
    1. Apple Solidifies Its Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 35 Percent YoY in Q1 2021: Counterpoint
    2. Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast
    3. Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch
    4. Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack: US to Require Energy Pipelines Report Hacks or Face Fines
    5. Twitter Fined RUB 7 Million by Russian Court Over Failure to Delete Content
    6. Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch
    7. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Christopher McDonald to Cast: Report
    8. Google, Facebook, More Big Tech Face Strict EU Guidelines Over Monetising Disinformation
    9. Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details
    10. Paytm Said to Target Rs. 21,800-Crore IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com