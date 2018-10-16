Discord Store for PC Games Launched Globally

Launched in beta in Canada earlier in the year, the Discord Store for PC games is now available globally albeit, still in beta. Aside from having what the company claims to be a curated list of PC games, Discord's Nitro subscription service gets over 60 new games that can be accessed for $10 a month (around Rs. 735). A host of games that are labelled as 'First on Discord' have also been revealed. Plus, there's a new universal library for the Discord Store allowing gamers to launch all their titles from one place regardless of where it was purchased.
"Discord's always been about bringing people together around games. Now, we're bringing games to people with our curated game store and Nitro game subscription service," said Jason Citron, CEO and Co-founder, Discord in a prepared statement. "We are really excited to help amazing developers get their games out to the market and help players find great new content."
"Discord already established itself as the new standard for the community to interact. Now, it presents a unique opportunity for users to discover games through their friends as well - people can dive into shared gaming experiences by seeing what their friends play and buy in the Discord environment," said Georg Klotzberg, Sales Director of THQ Nordic in the same prepared statement. "The Discord Store is a new way for us to reach our players and their friends on a platform they love and use every day."
It's interesting to see a platform positioning itself around the premise of curation, something the de facto storefront for all things PC games, Steam lacks and it seems to bring chilling consequences. Unlike Steam however, there's no local pricing for India just yet. Considering how most big budget games are priced on Steam these days, it's a moot point. That said, here's what you can expect from the Discord Store.
