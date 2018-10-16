NDTV Gadgets360.com

Discord Store for PC Games Launched Globally

, 16 October 2018
Discord Store for PC Games Launched Globally

Highlights

  • The Discord Store is currently in beta, now globally
  • Those in Discord Nitro get access to 60 plus games
  • There's no INR pricing just yet

Launched in beta in Canada earlier in the year, the Discord Store for PC games is now available globally albeit, still in beta. Aside from having what the company claims to be a curated list of PC games, Discord's Nitro subscription service gets over 60 new games that can be accessed for $10 a month (around Rs. 735). A host of games that are labelled as 'First on Discord' have also been revealed. Plus, there's a new universal library for the Discord Store allowing gamers to launch all their titles from one place regardless of where it was purchased.

"Discord's always been about bringing people together around games. Now, we're bringing games to people with our curated game store and Nitro game subscription service," said Jason Citron, CEO and Co-founder, Discord in a prepared statement. "We are really excited to help amazing developers get their games out to the market and help players find great new content."

"Discord already established itself as the new standard for the community to interact. Now, it presents a unique opportunity for users to discover games through their friends as well - people can dive into shared gaming experiences by seeing what their friends play and buy in the Discord environment," said Georg Klotzberg, Sales Director of THQ Nordic in the same prepared statement. "The Discord Store is a new way for us to reach our players and their friends on a platform they love and use every day."

It's interesting to see a platform positioning itself around the premise of curation, something the de facto storefront for all things PC games, Steam lacks and it seems to bring chilling consequences. Unlike Steam however, there's no local pricing for India just yet. Considering how most big budget games are priced on Steam these days, it's a moot point. That said, here's what you can expect from the Discord Store.

First on Discord PC games

  • Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
  • Minion Masters
  • King of the Hat
  • Bad North
  • At Sundown

Discord Store games list

  • Moonlighter
  • Frostpunk
  • Starbound
  • Masters of Anima
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • CrossCode
  • Omensight
  • Into the Breach
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition
  • Spellforce 3
  • This is the Police 2
  • Hollow Knight
  • Subnautica
  • The Banner Saga 3
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Discord Nitro free PC games

  • This War of Mine
  • Last Day of June
  • Ticket to Ride
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • 140
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Pony Island
  • Lost Horizon
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Unleash
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  • Brutal Legend
  • Psychonauts
  • The End Is Nigh
  • Seasons After Fall
  • SOMA
  • Trine 2: Complete Story
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  • Trine Enchanted Edition
  • Slime-San
  • The Inner World
  • Bridge Constructor
  • Bridge Constructor Medieval
  • Dead Age
  • Risk of Rain
  • Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
  • The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor
  • TowerFall Ascension + Expansion
  • Nidhogg
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock 2
  • Oddworld:New 'n' Tasty!
  • Out of the Park Baseball 18
  • Hob
  • Torchlight
  • Torchlight 2
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Dandara
  • GoNNER
  • Kathy Rain
  • Kingdom: Classic
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Tormentor X Punisher
  • Chaos Reborn
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Galactic Civilizations III
  • FTL
  • Super Meat Boy
  • Super Hexagon
  • VVVVVV
  • de Blob 2
  • SpellForce 2 Anniversary Edition
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • de Blob
  • Red Faction 1
  • Dungeon Defenders

Further reading: Discord, Discord Store, Discord Nitro
