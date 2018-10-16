Discord Store for PC Games Launched Globally

Launched in beta in Canada earlier in the year, the Discord Store for PC games is now available globally albeit, still in beta. Aside from having what the company claims to be a curated list of PC games, Discord's Nitro subscription service gets over 60 new games that can be accessed for $10 a month (around Rs. 735). A host of games that are labelled as 'First on Discord' have also been revealed. Plus, there's a new universal library for the Discord Store allowing gamers to launch all their titles from one place regardless of where it was purchased.

"Discord's always been about bringing people together around games. Now, we're bringing games to people with our curated game store and Nitro game subscription service," said Jason Citron, CEO and Co-founder, Discord in a prepared statement. "We are really excited to help amazing developers get their games out to the market and help players find great new content."

"Discord already established itself as the new standard for the community to interact. Now, it presents a unique opportunity for users to discover games through their friends as well - people can dive into shared gaming experiences by seeing what their friends play and buy in the Discord environment," said Georg Klotzberg, Sales Director of THQ Nordic in the same prepared statement. "The Discord Store is a new way for us to reach our players and their friends on a platform they love and use every day."

It's interesting to see a platform positioning itself around the premise of curation, something the de facto storefront for all things PC games, Steam lacks and it seems to bring chilling consequences. Unlike Steam however, there's no local pricing for India just yet. Considering how most big budget games are priced on Steam these days, it's a moot point. That said, here's what you can expect from the Discord Store.

First on Discord PC games

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption

Minion Masters

King of the Hat

Bad North

At Sundown

Discord Store games list

Moonlighter

Frostpunk

Starbound

Masters of Anima

Celeste

Dead Cells

CrossCode

Omensight

Into the Breach

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition

Spellforce 3

This is the Police 2

Hollow Knight

Subnautica

The Banner Saga 3

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Discord Nitro free PC games

This War of Mine

Last Day of June

Ticket to Ride

RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack

140

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Pony Island

Lost Horizon

Metro: Last Light Redux

Unleash

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Brutal Legend

Psychonauts

The End Is Nigh

Seasons After Fall

SOMA

Trine 2: Complete Story

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

Trine Enchanted Edition

Slime-San

The Inner World

Bridge Constructor

Bridge Constructor Medieval

Dead Age

Risk of Rain

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor

TowerFall Ascension + Expansion

Nidhogg

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Oddworld:New 'n' Tasty!

Out of the Park Baseball 18

Hob

Torchlight

Torchlight 2

INSIDE

LIMBO

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Tooth and Tail

Dandara

GoNNER

Kathy Rain

Kingdom: Classic

Kingdom: New Lands

Tormentor X Punisher

Chaos Reborn

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Galactic Civilizations III

FTL

Super Meat Boy

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

de Blob 2

SpellForce 2 Anniversary Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

de Blob

Red Faction 1

Dungeon Defenders

