Technology News
loading

Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6

Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One at launch.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 September 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6

Photo Credit: Codemasters

Dirt 5

Highlights
  • Dirt 5 release date originally set for October 9
  • It’s been delayed nearly a month in total
  • Still set for 2020 for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Dirt 5 has been delayed — again — by three weeks. Instead of arriving in October 16, the next chapter of the Dirt racing franchise will now release November 6 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This is the second delay for Dirt 5, after being pushed a week, last time around. In all, Dirt 5 has been delayed a month now. As before, early access begins three days earlier, on November 3. Dirt 5 is still holding onto its unspecified 2020 release date for next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X, developer Codemasters added.

Codemasters has had a long run with the Dirt label, going back to 2007 in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, when it was called Colin McRae: Dirt. Since then, it's given us four mainline entries (naturally), in addition to a couple of spin-offs: two more realistic outings in Dirt Rally, and one more arcade-y in Dirt: Showdown. Dirt 5 is important to next-gen consoles as it's one of the only racing games at launch, with Microsoft (Forza) and Sony's (Gran Turismo) exclusives currently in development, and without a release date of their own.

“The release date for Dirt 5 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC has now moved to November 6, 2020, with early access for Amplified Edition players starting on November 3,” Codemasters said in its announcement. “The game is still set to launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year, followed by Google Stadia in 2021.

“It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can't thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around Dirt 5, ever since its reveal back in May. The positive feedback we've received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it's still very much in sight.

“Don't forget: anyone who owns Dirt 5 on current-gen consoles will still be entitled to the relevant next-gen optimised version, when it launches, free of charge.

“More Dirt 5 news and brand new gameplay is coming your way between now and November. Get ready for first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of Dirt 5's multiplayer features. Stick around – we're just getting started.”

Dirt 5 will roll in November 6 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and later in 2020 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dirt 5, Dirt, Codemasters, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
LG Wing Confirmed as First Product to Be Launched Under Explorer Project
Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More

Related Stories

Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  3. iPhone 12 Launch Date May Get Official Later This Week
  4. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  5. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  6. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop to Launch on September 16
  10. Realme 7i to Launch on September 17, Tipped to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More
  2. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6
  4. LG Wing Confirmed as First Product to Be Launched Under Explorer Project
  5. Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer to Stop Supporting Adobe Flash Player by End of 2020
  6. Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week
  7. US Military Sticks With Microsoft for $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Computing Contract Despite Amazon Claims
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  9. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  10. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com