Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'

Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'

Microsoft’s DirectX 12 Ultimate brings variable rate shading which lets developers increase or decrease GPU power when needed.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 March 2020 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'

Photo Credit: Microsoft

DirectX 12 Ultimate uses a similar mesh shader model as last generation

Highlights
  • DirectX 12 Ultimate has been announced by Microsoft
  • It will include DirectX Raytracing 1.1
  • Microsoft says DirectX 12 Ultimate will unify PC gaming and Xbox Series X

Microsoft has announced a new version of its DirectX 12 API that it's calling DirectX 12 Ultimate. Microsoft says it is the “culmination of the best graphics technology” it has ever introduced that brings “unprecedented alignment between PC and Xbox Series X”. A badge or logo of DirectX 12 Ultimate will signify that the piece of hardware will support graphics features like DirectX Raytracing, Mesh Shaders, Variable Rate Shading, and Sampler Feedback. DirectX 12 Ultimate will be available later in this year, and will support the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has shared details of the new DirectX 12 Ultimate API on its blog where it gives a deep dive into what features it offers:

DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.1: Microsoft says it has taken into consideration developer feedback and worked on DirectX Raytracing 1.1 which now provides more tools to implement DXR. It adds capabilities like GPU doing the work without needing the help of the CPU, improvements to streaming DXR titles, and inline raytracing. With DXR 1.1, shaders in games will not require CPU intervention and can straight away be processed on the GPU and displayed. Inline raytracing, on the other hand, “gives developers the option to drive more of the raytracing process, as opposed to handling work scheduling entirely to the system (dynamic-shading).”

Variable Rate Shading (VRS): This feature allows developers to increase GPU power when required in game so if there is an important part in the game that needs better visuals, the GPU power can be ‘dialled up'. This also works the other way around meaning the GPU can be dialled back as well.

Sampler Feedback: This allows developers to only load in textures when needed which decreases load times and stuttering, and improves visual quality. It also brings Texture-space shading (TSS) which “de-couples the shading of an object in world space from the rasterization of the shape of that object to the final target.”

Mesh Shaders: Mesh shaders operate across an entire compute thread group rather than shading one vertex or one primitive. Mesh shader can now read any kind of format which can reduce memory usage and bandwidth that rendering generally requires.

Microsoft has invested around five years in developing DirectX 12 Ultimate to bring cutting edge graphics technology to both Windows gaming and Xbox. DirectX 12 Ultimate will help in optimizing games for Xbox Series X and the latest PC gaming hardware i.e. graphics cards. The Xbox Series X is slated to launch in Holiday 2020.

The company announced DirectX 12 back in 2014 at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) which created a standard platform for game developers to build on across hardware from various brands.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Series X, Windows 10
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
HMD Connect Is a Global Data SIM Card From Nokia Phone Maker That Works in 120 Countries
Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases to Two per Person Amid Coronavirus

Related Stories

Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  2. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  3. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Google’s New Camera Go App Brings Portrait Mode on Android Go Phones
  5. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  8. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases to Two per Person Amid Coronavirus
  2. Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'
  3. HMD Connect Is a Global Data SIM Card From Nokia Phone Maker That Works in 120 Countries
  4. Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First
  5. Minions: The Rise of Gru Release Date Pulled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  6. Netflix to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe to Avoid Internet Overload
  7. Google Exploring Using Location Info to Slow Coronavirus Spread
  8. Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
  9. COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  10. Coronavirus Special Hacking Services Detected on Dark Net: Check Point
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.