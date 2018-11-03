Diablo Immortal for Android and iOS Announced at BlizzCon 2018

Diablo Immortal for Android and iOS was announced at BlizzCon 2018. It takes the action role-playing franchise to smaller screens for the first time. Diablo Immortal is being developed by Blizzard in collaboration with NetEase, the studio behind PUBG clone Rules of Survival. In terms of series lore, it takes place between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. While Diablo Immortal is the series' mobile debut, Principal Design Chief Wyatt Cheng confirmed during a presentation for the game that it won't be coming to PC anytime soon.

That said, it's unlikely that the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch would get the game either. Traditionally, NetEase has stayed away from PC and console development. No Diablo Immortal release date has been revealed just yet, though Blizzard claims it would be coming 'soon' with an upcoming beta test on the way.

Gameplay for Diablo Immortal seems familiar to Arena of Valor with the use of virtual buttons. In terms of visuals it looks on par if not better than Diablo 3. There's no Diablo Immortal price yet though given NetEase's expertise in free-to-play games, we won't be surprised to see Diablo Immortal be a free-to-play game with micro-transactions.

Interestingly, it appears that Diablo Immortal focusses on player choice and touts drop-in, drop-out gameplay. Familiar classes such as the monk, demon hunter, and necromancer were present in the game's trailer. Diablo's mobile debut comes as no surprise considering that the Nintendo Switch is able to run Diablo 3 just fine, and it was something we speculated at length during our latest episode of Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming and pop culture podcast.

Disclosure: Blizzard sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for BlizzCon 2018.

