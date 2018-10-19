With Diablo 3 set to debut on the Nintendo Switch in two weeks, PowerA — the peripheral manufacturer that makes Nintendo-themed controllers — has quietly unveiled an officially licensed Diablo 3-themed wireless controller that will be available on the same day: November 2. It's got 30 hours of battery life, two advanced buttons on the back, and will be exclusive to GameStop in the US, where it's now available for pre-order at $50 (about Rs. 3,700).

The GameStop listing provides a detailed description of the new PowerA Diablo 3-themed Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. In addition to previously mentioned features, it also has motion controls, a metallic D-pad, two-year limited warranty, ships with two AA batteries, and has LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning. The only features it's lacking versus the Switch Pro Controller that retails for $70 (about Rs. 5,150) are HD rumble and amiibo support.

Though it's clear from the photo above that it's in all black with red accents, which hews close to the aesthetics and colours of Diablo 3, the description weirdly states the controller has a “neutral white design with red accents”. This is possibly just an error on PowerA or GameStop's part as there doesn't seem to be any sign of a white-coloured version. Of course, it's possible it's yet to be revealed.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced a new Switch bundle for Diablo 3: Eternal Collection at $360 (about Rs. 26,500) that comes with Diablo 3 art on the console and dock, a Diablo 3-themed carry case, and a download code for the game. Just like the new controller, that won't be available in India as Nintendo doesn't have an official presence.

