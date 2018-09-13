NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Release Date Revealed on Nintendo Switch eShop

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Release Date Revealed on Nintendo Switch eShop

, 13 September 2018
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Release Date Revealed on Nintendo Switch eShop

The Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch release date has been revealed courtesy of a listing on the Nintendo eShop. You'll be able to play Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch, or Diablo 3: Eternal Collection as it's known, from November 2 this year. The eShop listing also has the Diablo 3: Eternal download size too. If you want to play Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you'll 13.3GB free. You can pre-load it via the Nintendo eShop for US and Europe right now. The Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200).

Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch also has some exclusives. These include a Cucco companion pet, a Triforce portrait frame, and an exclusive transmogrification set that will let your heroes sport Ganondorf's iconic armor. Unique cosmetic wings will also be present. It will include all previously released updates and expansions. These include the Reaper of Souls expansion pack and the Rise of the Necromancer character pack.

Other features include local co-op for upto four players, up to four players on four Switch consoles without needing the Internet, and even online co-op using the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

With a Nintendo Direct due shortly, we're surprised that the release date forDiablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch was revealed via the eShop instead of an announcement there. November 2 is an interesting choice as it coincides with Diablo developer Blizzard's yearly event, BlizzCon.

Comments

Further reading: Diablo 3, Diablo 3 Eternal Collection, Nintendo Switch, Blizzard
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Release Date Revealed on Nintendo Switch eShop
