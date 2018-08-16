NDTV Gadgets360.com

Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year: Report

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Riomegon/Forbes

Legend of Ganondorf armour for Diablo III in the Switch version

Highlights

  • Forbes published announcement a day before intended
  • A Reddit user spotted it before it was taken down
  • Diablo III Switch will have exclusive items, cost $60

Diablo III is coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a new report that has since been taken down but was spotted in time by a Reddit user.

On Wednesday, Forbes published an article saying Diablo III is coming to the Nintendo console later this year with exclusive content, but then deleted it minutes later. Reddit user ‘Riomegon’ was able to capture several screenshots before that happened though. Kotaku has since confirmed that the announcement was to be made Thursday.

According to Forbes, the Switch version of the game will be called Diablo III: Eternal Collection and will include all previously released updates, including the Reaper of Souls and the Rise of the Necromancer expansion packs. Beyond that, it will have Nintendo exclusive in-game items: Legend of Ganondorf cosmetic armour set, Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings, a Tri-Force portrait frame, and a Chicken pet.

Diablo III will allow different ways of multiplayer action too. You will have the option to choose from up to four players local co-op, up to four players on four Switch consoles without needing the Internet, and even online co-op using the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Rumours of Diablo III coming to the Switch have been around since February, and the flames were further fanned by Blizzard in a new video released last week, saying “multiple Diablo projects” were in the works.

Diablo III on the Switch will cost $60 (about Rs. 4,200) upon its release sometime in 2018.

Photo from Reddit user Riomegon via Forbes

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diablo, Diablo 3, Nintendo Switch
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google Parent Alphabet to Invest $375 Million in Health Insurer Oscar
Spider-Man Trailer: J. Jonah Jameson Narrates Open World Look
Vivo Nex
Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  2. Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale Today at 12pm: Price, Where to Buy, and More
  3. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. You Can Now Rent the iPhone X for Rs. 4,299 Per Month in India
  5. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  7. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Now Official
  9. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.