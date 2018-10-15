Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch Bundle Announced

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection for the Nintendo Switch is getting the special edition treatment from Nintendo with the Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch bundle. It contains the Nintendo Switch console and dock, both sporting Diablo 3 art, a Diablo 3-themed carry case, and a download code for the game. The Diablo 3: Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch bundle price is $360 (around Rs. 26,550) and has a release date of November 2, the same day the game is out. It will be available in Europe and the US. In the US it's exclusive to GameStop.

Like most things Nintendo, don't expect an official India price or release date since Nintendo doesn't even sell the Switch here officially. That said, we won't be surprised to see parallel imports come in to the country as we did with other Nintendo Switch bundles. Diablo 3: Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch should make it to India officially though since Blizzard has an Indian distributor.

And if you already own a Nintendo Switch, the game is up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. If you want to play Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you'll need 13.3GB free. You can preload it via the Nintendo eShop for US and Europe right now. The Diablo 3 Nintendo Switch price is $60 (around Rs. 4,200).

Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch also has some exclusives. These include a Cucco companion pet, a Triforce portrait frame, and an exclusive transmogrification set that will let your heroes sport Ganondorf's iconic armor. Unique cosmetic wings will also be present. It will include all previously released updates and expansions. These include the Reaper of Souls expansion pack and the Rise of the Necromancer character pack.

Other features include local co-op for upto four players, up to four players on four Switch consoles without needing the Internet, and even online co-op using the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

