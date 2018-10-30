Diablo 3 for the Nintendo Switch may get Amiibo according to details datamined from the game. Amiibo is Nintendo's toys-to-life range and it appears that the Nintendo Switch version of Diablo 3 may support three kinds of them. With BlizzCon 2018 - Blizzard's annual convention for games like Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo, just days away and Diablo 3 for the Nintendo Switch out on the first day of the event on November 2, we won't be surprised to see an announcement at the time. Information regarding Diablo 3 Amiibo for the Nintendo Switch surfaced on the Diablo subreddit and all of them can be used both online and offline.

Diablo 3 Amiibo for Nintendo Switch

Default/Generic Amiibo

Treasure Goblin Amiibo

Demon Amiibo

As for what they can do, expect them to allow you to gain access to new enemies and loot in the game if their description is any clue.

"The first two will spawn a portal leading to some location (controlled by server so can't be datamined) while the demon amiibo will spawn a powerful demon on the map," the post on the Diablo subreddit reads. There's a cool down in place to prevent abuse.

Diablo 3 Amiibo cool down time

22 hours (1320 minutes) for portals

​45 minutes for demons

Diablo 3 Amiibo at BlizzCon 2018 makes sense when you consider Diablo 3 for the Nintendo Switch is out around the same time and it cements Blizzard's support of Nintendo's hybrid console. More so with no Diablo 4 on the horizon anytime soon.

Diablo 4 or whatever Blizzard plans to call its successor to Diablo 3 won't be at BlizzCon 2018. The action role-playing series makes its Nintendo Switch debut next month in the form of the Diablo 3: Eternal Collection and there's a Netflix series that's reportedly in the works as well. However if you were expecting a brand new Diablo game, you may want to temper your expectations. Though the company claims that there are "multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can't wait to tell you all about them ... when the time is right."

"We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that 'good things come to those who wait,' but evil things often take longer," a prepared statement from Blizzard reads. "We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror. While we won't be ready to announce all of our projects, we do intend to share some Diablo-related news with you at the show."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.