Action-adventure hack and slash video game Devil May Cry 5 finally has a release date. You can play the hotly anticipated entry in the long-running series on March 8, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The news was revealed during the Xbox Gamescom 2018 livestream. Previously, Devil May Cry 5 was revealed at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event.

Devil May Cry 5 puts you in the role of three different demon hunters, each offering a unique play style as Earth is besieged by demonic forces. The latest in the long-running hack and slash series is dubbed as an official follow-up to Devil May Cry 4. Which seems to be Capcom's way of saying it won't be following up from Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil may Cry. After 2013's DmC: Devil May Cry, Capcom hasn't released a new game in the series. Instead the company remastered Devil May Cry 4 and DmC: Devil May Cry in 2015 and followed it up with the horribly done Devil May Cry HD Collection.

Given the mixed response by series fans to DmC: Devil May Cry, it's no surprise that Devil May Cry 5 is being developed in-house at Capcom instead of being made by an external developer as was the case with the previous game.

No price for Devil May Cry 5 has been announced for India just yet. Though if it's anything like current game releases, expect it to be around Rs. 4,000 on PS4 and Xbox One with a PC version possibly at Rs. 2,999 much like Monster Hunter World is on Steam right now.

