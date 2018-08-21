NDTV Gadgets360.com

Devil May Cry 5 Release Date Revealed

21 August 2018
Highlights

  • Devil May Cry 5 is out on March 8
  • It's for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC
  • No India price has been revealed just yet

Action-adventure hack and slash video game Devil May Cry 5 finally has a release date. You can play the hotly anticipated entry in the long-running series on March 8, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The news was revealed during the Xbox Gamescom 2018 livestream. Previously, Devil May Cry 5 was revealed at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event.

Devil May Cry 5 puts you in the role of three different demon hunters, each offering a unique play style as Earth is besieged by demonic forces. The latest in the long-running hack and slash series is dubbed as an official follow-up to Devil May Cry 4. Which seems to be Capcom's way of saying it won't be following up from Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil may Cry.  After 2013's DmC: Devil May Cry, Capcom hasn't released a new game in the series. Instead the company remastered Devil May Cry 4 and DmC: Devil May Cry in 2015 and followed it up with the horribly done Devil May Cry HD Collection. 

Given the mixed response by series fans to DmC: Devil May Cry, it's no surprise that Devil May Cry 5 is being developed in-house at Capcom instead of being made by an external developer as was the case with the previous game.

No price for Devil May Cry 5 has been announced for India just yet. Though if it's anything like current game releases, expect it to be around Rs. 4,000 on PS4 and Xbox One with a PC version possibly at Rs. 2,999 much like Monster Hunter World is on Steam right now.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

