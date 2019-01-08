Devil May Cry 5 PS4 Demo Release Date Announced

Upcoming action-adventure game Devil May Cry 5 is getting a PS4 demo for the firs time. The Devil May Cry 5 PS4 demo release date is February 7. It would be the second Devil May Cry 5 demo, with the first being exclusive to the Xbox One. This second demo isn't just coming to the PS4 though with Capcom confirming that Xbox One owners can give it a go from February 7 as well. With the Devil May Cry 5 release date being March 8, another demo is a good way for fans to get an idea of what to expect before the game hits the shelves both digital and physical. Capcom hasn't stated if this second Devil May Cry 5 demo would be a timed affair like the first one that was Xbox One exclusive, though we won't be surprised if this is the case, much like the rumoured Resident Evil 2 demo.

"Huge thanks to everyone who downloaded and tried out the DMC5 Xbox One demo," reads a tweet from Capcom. "As of today, it will no longer be available for download, but it's still playable if you have it on your system. A new demo is coming Xbox One and PS4 on Feb 7th."

In addition to this, Devil May Cry 5 will run at 60fps and support 4K resolution output on the PS4 Pro, Devil May Cry 5 Producer Matt Walker revealed in a Twitter interaction with a fan. That's the highest possible performance on Sony's current-gen console, which more than qualifies it as "PS4 Pro Enhanced."

Of course, 4K isn't natively supported on PS4 Pro for games. The console uses various rendering techniques including checkerboard rendering – wherein only certain portions are rendered, and the other parts are filled in using algorithms – and anti-aliasing algorithms to smooth things out. For what it's worth, experts have deduced that you can't tell the difference with your eyes.

4K purists will want to know how Devil May Cry 5 will perform on Xbox One X and PC – expect it to hit 4K at 60fps on both as well.

Previously, Capcom revealed that Devil May Cry 5 will have micro-transactions that will allow you to purchase "Red Orbs" with real money. The developer says you will be able to collect "ample" by just playing the game, but we won't know for sure until release.

