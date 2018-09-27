Devil May Cry 5 PC System Requirements Announced

Devil May Cry 5 may run at 4K 60fps on the PS4 Pro, but now PC gamers know what they need to play the game. The Devil May Cry 5 Steam listing has been updated to include minimum and recommended PC requirements. They seem on the higher side particularly in terms of the processor required, with both Devil May Cry 5 PC minimum and recommended requirements calling for an Intel Core i7 4770 or better. Thankfully, the GPU requirements aren't as steep with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 being on the lowest option while the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or higher is required to play it in all its glory. Devil May Cry 5 is out on March 8.

Devil May Cry 5 PC system requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35GB available space

Additional notes: Controllers recommended. Internet connection required for game activation.

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or better

DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional notes: Controllers recommended. Internet connection required for game activation.

Devil May Cry 5 will run at 60fps and support 4K resolution output on the PS4 Pro, Capcom producer Matt Walker revealed in a Twitter interaction with a fan on Monday. That’s the highest possible performance on Sony’s current-gen console, which more than qualifies it as “PS4 Pro Enhanced.”

Of course, 4K isn’t natively supported on PS4 Pro for games. The console uses various rendering techniques including checkerboard rendering – wherein only certain portions are rendered, and the other parts are filled in using algorithms – and anti-aliasing algorithms to smooth things out. For what it’s worth, experts have deduced that you can’t tell the difference with your eyes.

4K purists will want to know how Devil May Cry 5 will perform on Xbox One X and PC – expect it to hit 4K at 60fps on both as well – but there’s no official word on that yet.

