NDTV Gadgets360.com

Devil May Cry 5 PC System Requirements Announced

, 27 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Devil May Cry 5 PC System Requirements Announced

Highlights

  • Devil May Cry 5 is out on March 8
  • System requirements seem to be on the higher side in terms of processor
  • The game's Steam page was updated with these this week

Devil May Cry 5 may run at 4K 60fps on the PS4 Pro, but now PC gamers know what they need to play the game. The Devil May Cry 5 Steam listing has been updated to include minimum and recommended PC requirements. They seem on the higher side particularly in terms of the processor required, with both Devil May Cry 5 PC minimum and recommended requirements calling for an Intel Core i7 4770 or better. Thankfully, the GPU requirements aren't as steep with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 being on the lowest option while the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or higher is required to play it in all its glory. Devil May Cry 5 is out on March 8.

Devil May Cry 5 PC system requirements

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 3.4GHz or better
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 35GB available space
  • Additional notes: Controllers recommended. Internet connection required for game activation.

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 3.4GHz or better
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space
  • Additional notes: Controllers recommended. Internet connection required for game activation.

Devil May Cry 5 will run at 60fps and support 4K resolution output on the PS4 Pro, Capcom producer Matt Walker revealed in a Twitter interaction with a fan on Monday. That’s the highest possible performance on Sony’s current-gen console, which more than qualifies it as “PS4 Pro Enhanced.”

Of course, 4K isn’t natively supported on PS4 Pro for games. The console uses various rendering techniques including checkerboard rendering – wherein only certain portions are rendered, and the other parts are filled in using algorithms – and anti-aliasing algorithms to smooth things out. For what it’s worth, experts have deduced that you can’t tell the difference with your eyes.

4K purists will want to know how Devil May Cry 5 will perform on Xbox One X and PC – expect it to hit 4K at 60fps on both as well – but there’s no official word on that yet.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Devil May Cry 5, DMC 5, Capcom
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
TomTom Plans Fleet-Management Sale to Focus on Maps Battle With Google
Uber to Pay $148 Million to Settle US Data Breach Cover-Up
Billion Capture Plus
Devil May Cry 5 PC System Requirements Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro With Snapdragon 660, Up to 8GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs. 13,990
  2. Mi Band 3 With Touchscreen, 20-Day Battery Life Launched at Rs. 1,999
  3. Xiaomi India Launches New Mi TV 'Pro' Models With Android TV, Voice Search
  4. Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?
  5. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. Watch the First Trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Leaked Again, Seen in New Hands-on Video
  8. Airtel Launches 6 Combo Recharge Packs With Up to 84 Days Validity
  9. Nokia 7.1 Plus Alleged Live Images Reveal New Colour Option
  10. Realme C1 With 4,230mAh Battery, Display Notch Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.