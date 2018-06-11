Devil May Cry 5 Officially Announced, Out In Spring 2019

Devil May Cry 5 was finally revealed at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event. The latest in the long-running hack and slash series is dubbed as an official follow-up to Devil May Cry 4. Which seems to be Capcom's way of saying it won't be following up from Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil may Cry. That said, the trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay and a story arc that sees Dante's arm being cut off. While Capcom didn't announce a release date it did state that he game is out in Spring 2019. Despite debuting at Microsoft's E3 2018 event, it will be on the PS4 and possible PC as well.

After 2013's DmC: Devil May Cry, Capcom hasn't released a new game in the long-running action-adventure hack and slash series. Instead the company remastered Devil May Cry 4 and DmC: Devil May Cry in 2015 and followed it up with the horribly done Devil May Cry HD Collection. Could Devil May Cry 5 finally be revealed at E3 2018? The fact that devilmaycry5.com's name servers were configured a short awhile lent credence to the possibility.

Given the mixed response by series fans to DmC: Devil May Cry, it's no surprise that Devil May Cry 5 is being developed in-house at Capcom instead of being made by an external developer as was the case with the previous game.

