Devil May Cry 5 Officially Announced, Out In Spring 2019

 
, 11 June 2018
Devil May Cry 5 Officially Announced, Out In Spring 2019

Highlights

  • Devil May Cry 5 is out next year
  • It follows up from Devil May Cry 4, not DmC: Devil may Cry
  • It will be available on PS4 and hopefully PC as well

Devil May Cry 5 was finally revealed at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event. The latest in the long-running hack and slash series is dubbed as an official follow-up to Devil May Cry 4. Which seems to be Capcom's way of saying it won't be following up from Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil may Cry. That said, the trailer showed off a generous amount of gameplay and a story arc that sees Dante's arm being cut off. While Capcom didn't announce a release date it did state that he game is out in Spring 2019. Despite debuting at Microsoft's E3 2018 event, it will be on the PS4 and possible PC as well.

After 2013's DmC: Devil May Cry, Capcom hasn't released a new game in the long-running action-adventure hack and slash series. Instead the company remastered Devil May Cry 4 and DmC: Devil May Cry in 2015 and followed it up with the horribly done Devil May Cry HD Collection. Could Devil May Cry 5 finally be revealed at E3 2018? The fact that devilmaycry5.com's name servers were configured a short awhile lent credence to the possibility.

Given the mixed response by series fans to DmC: Devil May Cry, it's no surprise that Devil May Cry 5 is being developed in-house at Capcom instead of being made by an external developer as was the case with the previous game.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Devil May Cry 5, Xbox E3, E3 2018, E3, Capcom
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Ubisoft's The Division 2 Could Be a Massive Improvement Over the Original
Rico Rodriguez Returns With Big Guns and Over-the-Top Stunts in Just Cause 4
Devil May Cry 5 Officially Announced, Out In Spring 2019
