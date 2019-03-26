Last week, developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, and Heavy Rain would be exclusively available on PC via the Epic Games Store. The news was met with some skepticism when you consider how at launch, each one of them were positioned as being only possible on PlayStation hardware, leading some to wonder what kind of PC you'd need to play them. It turns out that you'll need some powerful hardware to get the best out of them. Thanks to the store pages for Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls that are now live on the Epic Games Store, here's the PC specifications you'll need.

Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain PC minimum specifications

OS: Windows 7-64 bit

CPU: Intel i5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent

VRAM: 2GB

API: DirectX 11, Vulkan (Detroit)

Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain PC recommended specifications

OS: Windows 10-64 bit

CPU: Intel i7-2700K or equivalent

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent

VRAM: 8GB

API: DirectX 11, Vulkan (Detroit)

However, these aren't the only games making it to the Epic Games Store. They join the ranks of Ancestors — a new game from Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Desilets, Oxenfree developer Night School Studio's next game Afterparty, and Control from Quantum Break and Alan Wake developer Remedy among others. In addition to this Epic Games revealed that Ubisoft's older games like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs 2, and more would be making it to the Epic Games Store. Furthermore, Ubisoft will be integrating features from Uplay to Epic Game Store so players can share friends lists between the services.

