  Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, and Heavy Rain PC System Requirements Announced

Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, and Heavy Rain PC System Requirements Announced

, 26 March 2019
Detroit, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls PC specifications are on the higher side

  • The requirements are on the higher side
  • All three were announced last week for PC
  • They're exclusive to the Epic Games Store

Last week, developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, and Heavy Rain would be exclusively available on PC via the Epic Games Store. The news was met with some skepticism when you consider how at launch, each one of them were positioned as being only possible on PlayStation hardware, leading some to wonder what kind of PC you'd need to play them. It turns out that you'll need some powerful hardware to get the best out of them. Thanks to the store pages for Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls that are now live on the Epic Games Store, here's the PC specifications you'll need.

Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain PC minimum specifications

  • OS: Windows 7-64 bit
  • CPU: Intel i5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or equivalent
  • VRAM: 2GB
  • API: DirectX 11, Vulkan (Detroit)

Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain PC recommended specifications

  • OS: Windows 10-64 bit
  • CPU: Intel i7-2700K or equivalent
  • RAM: 12GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • API: DirectX 11, Vulkan (Detroit)

However, these aren't the only games making it to the Epic Games Store. They join the ranks of Ancestors — a new game from Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Desilets, Oxenfree developer Night School Studio's next game Afterparty, and Control from Quantum Break and Alan Wake developer Remedy among others. In addition to this Epic Games revealed that Ubisoft's older games like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs 2, and more would be making it to the Epic Games Store. Furthermore, Ubisoft will be integrating features from Uplay to Epic Game Store so players can share friends lists between the services.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, Epic Games Store, PC games

Further reading: Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, Epic Games Store, PC games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
