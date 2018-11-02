BlizzCon 2018: Destiny 2 PC Free for Battle.net Users

Destiny 2 on PC is free for Battle.net users from November 2 to November 18, developer Bungie announced at BlizzCon 2018. During this period of time, Battle.net users can claim Bungie's shared-world sci-fi shooter to own. This is of course, the base version of the game and does not include recent expansion, Forsaken. Destiny 2 is also out on PS4 and Xbox One. Keep in mind that like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2 is exclusive to Blizzard's PC client, Battle.net and is not on Steam.

During the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event last year Activision confirmed this. Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg announced that Destiny 2 PC will be exclusive.

"As Destiny fans, we were excited to learn that the sequel was coming to PC," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment at the time. "We're pleased to support Destiny 2 as the first non-Blizzard game on our platform, and we look forward to joining fellow Guardians in their fight against the Red Legion."

This marks the second platform Destiny 2 has been made available for free after the PS4. Hopefully we'll see the Xbox One version of Destiny 2 be free for awhile too.

Keep in mind that you'll need all Destiny 2 expansion to make the most of this freebie and it isn't cheap.

If you have Destiny 2 and none of its expansions, expect to pay nearly the same amount with the past expansions costing Rs.1,660 in India ($20 in the US) while Destiny 2: Forsaken sports a Rs. 2,500 price tag ($40 in the US). While its pay-to-win micro-transactions have been removed since launch, it's still tough to recommend due to this odd decision of requiring a purchase of the last two expansions to access this one.

Disclosure: Blizzard sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for BlizzCon 2018.

