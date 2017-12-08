Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The New Death Stranding Trailer at The Game Awards 2017 Is Weird and Disturbing All at Once

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The New Death Stranding Trailer at The Game Awards 2017 Is Weird and Disturbing All at Once

Highlights

  • Death Stranding received another trailer at The Game Awards 2017
  • It clocks in at around eight minutes
  • No release date or gameplay has been revealed yet

Another year, another Death Stranding trailer at The Game Awards. If you were expecting any hint of gameplay though, think again. Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima showed off a new trailer featuring desolate landscapes, a baby in a tube, and giant extraterrestrial monsters. All of which appear inexplicable and disturbing at the same time, making this expectedly inline with Kojima’s past efforts.

Clocking in at eight minutes, it’s a bizarre trailer that doesn’t really show off anything concrete or comprehensible. There isn’t a release date either.

Considering that the game is published by Sony, we could see more of Death Stranding at PlayStation Experience 2017 (PSX).

 

Previously it was revealed that Death Stranding would use the Decima engine made by Killzone studio Guerrilla Games. This was confirmed at PlayStation Experience 2016 (PSX).

Earlier, industry sources speaking to Gadgets 360 confirmed that the studio is indeed powering the tech behind Death Stranding. It is safe to say that Decima, or parts of it at least, are powering Guerrilla’s soon to be released Horizon Zero Dawn.

Death Stranding is the first game to be developed by the newly formed Kojima Productions will be console exclusive to PS4. "I'm happy to let you know I have established my own independent studio today. And I'm excited to tell you that first title from this new studio is a collaboration with PlayStation. I'm thrilled to embark on creating a new franchise with Playstation that will give you all a new and innovative gaming experience so please stay tuned," said Hideo Kojima at the time.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Solid, PS4, The Game Awards, The Game Awards 2017
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Amazon Work Conditions in Italy Being Investigated by Labour Ministry Officials
Didi Chuxing Said to Enter Mexico Next Year
The New Death Stranding Trailer at The Game Awards 2017 Is Weird and Disturbing All at Once
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  2. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  4. What's New and Different About the Google Go App
  5. Redmi 5 Launch, Honor 7X and Redmi 5A in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Samsung, Paytm Offer Cashback of Up to Rs. 8,000 on Galaxy Phones
  7. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  9. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Honor 7X Out of Stock Within Seconds in First Sale, Huawei Claims
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.