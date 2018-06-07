PS4-exclusive Days Gone has a release date now. As a part of the PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018 event, Sony has revealed you can play the open-world zombie adventure on February 22, 2019 during a live stream. Like most Sony first-party titles this generation, Days Gone price is Rs. 3,999 in India ($60 in the US). Days Gone frame rate is 30fps on PS4 and PS4 Pro with PS4 Pro enhancements including 4K.

According to Days Gone Creative Director John Garvin, Days Gone will take 30 hours to complete. That's just as much as God of War and Final Fantasy XV. In fact he claimed it could even take longer than that depending on your choices which could lead to different outcomes and experiences.

"The golden path is going to take you about 30 hours, but it's going to take you a lot longer than that because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are and how much you pay attention," Garvin said in an interview with Game Informer.

Furthermore, Days Gone lets you build encampments and improve your bike as you progress through the game. Plus, there are dynamic weather changes unlike games such as The Last of Us that shift through predetermined seasons.

Days Gone was first announced at E3 2016, with zombie games not being as popular as they used to be, will Days Gone be able to find its audience?

