PS4-Exclusive Days Gone Delayed to April 26, 2019

PS4-exclusive Days Gone has been delayed to April 26, 2019. The open-world zombie shooter was slated for February 22 but has now been pushed forward from what Sony describes as a "crowded February time frame". With Anthem, Metro Exodus, and Crackdown 3 slated for February 22 and Ace Combat 7, Dead or Alive 6, and Steins;Gate rounding off the February release line up, it's no surprise that Sony would want to give Days Gone a fighting chance by releasing it in April instead.

"We want to share a change in release date for this highly anticipated title from Bend Studio," said Sony Marketing Vice President Asad Qizilbash in a prepared statement. "We recently decided to move the release of Days Gone from the crowded February time frame to April 26, 2019. While the studio is eager to see Days Gone in the hands of fans, Bend Studio will take the opportunity to further polish Days Gone."

"As PlayStation fans already know, Days Gone is an open-world action game set in the high-desert of the Pacific Northwest. Traversing harsh landscapes on their drifter bike, players must fight for resources as they attempt to survive broken roads, unpredictable weather, attacks from other human factions, infected wildlife and roaming Freakers — a brutal, dynamic world that is dangerous both day and night."

Like most Sony first-party titles this generation, Days Gone price is Rs. 3,999 in India ($60 in the US). Days Gone frame rate is 30fps on PS4 and PS4 Pro with PS4 Pro enhancements including 4K.

According to Days Gone Creative Director John Garvin, Days Gone will take 30 hours to complete. That's just as much as God of War and Final Fantasy XV. In fact he claimed it could even take longer than that depending on your choices which could lead to different outcomes and experiences.

"The golden path is going to take you about 30 hours, but it's going to take you a lot longer than that because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are and how much you pay attention," Garvin said in an interview with Game Informer.

Furthermore, Days Gone lets you build encampments and improve your bike as you progress through the game. Plus, there are dynamic weather changes unlike games such as The Last of Us that shift through predetermined seasons.

Days Gone was first announced at E3 2016, with zombie games not being as popular as they used to be, will Days Gone be able to find its audience?

