Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 to Allow Optimisations for Nine Platforms Across PC, Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 to Allow Optimisations for Nine Platforms Across PC, Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games and fans have been hyped for it ever since the first teaser released back in May 2012.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 October 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 to Allow Optimisations for Nine Platforms Across PC, Consoles

Cyperpunk 2077 reached ‘gold’ status early in October

Highlights
  • Cyperpunk 2077 will be released on nine platforms
  • The game is being developed by The Witcher makers CD Projekt Red
  • Cyperpunk 2077 is now scheduled to release on December 10

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again, this time for 21 days with the new release date being December 10. This time, the developers have cited optimising the game for nine platforms as the reason behind the delay. The CD Projekt Red team took to Twitter to share the news, apologising to the fans that have been eagerly waiting for the game. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled for an April 2020 release, which was then postponed to September 17, and then to November 19.

CD Projekt Red shared a post on Twitter, just like the last time the game got delayed, explaining why the team decided to push the release by 21 days. Cyberpunk 2077 was scheduled to release on November 19 after several delays and the developers had assured that the game was ready for that release date. They earlier announced that the game went “gold” meaning all the content and gameplay was ready for the final retail version. However, it seems like there is still some work to be done, particularly preparing nine versions of the game for the different platforms it will release on.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home,” the post on Twitter by head of studio Adam Badowski and joint CEO Marcin Iwinski stated.

The post also explains why this delay came to be after announcing the game has “gone gold.” The post states that while ‘going gold' means the “game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it,” it doesn't mean that the developers will stop raising the quality bar. Several improvements are being made to Cyberpunk 2077 that will be pushed via a Day 0 patch and the time period for these improvements was what the team “undercalculated.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was first scheduled for an April 2020 release, which was then delayed by five months to September 17 to “finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing.” Then, it was pushed to November 19 so that the team could “balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
FIFA 21 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Release Date Set for December 4
OnePlus Watch Launch Postponed Indefinitely, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 to Allow Optimisations for Nine Platforms Across PC, Consoles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  3. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  4. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  7. OnePlus Nord vs Google Pixel 4a: Best Value Smartphone Under Rs. 30,000?
  8. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
  10. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 to Allow Optimisations for Nine Platforms Across PC, Consoles
  2. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Ubisoft+ Coming to Amazon Luna on November 10, Google Stadia by End of the Year
  4. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,50,000
  5. YouTube Music Adds New Library Sorting Options, Changes Flagship Playlist Name to ‘My Supermix’
  6. Facebook Says Suspected Iranian Hackers Behind US Election Threats Operated in 2019
  7. Jon Stewart Signs With Apple TV+ for New Current Affairs Series, Coming 2021
  8. iPhone 12 Series’ MagSafe Fast Charging Seems Limited to Apple’s Adapter; Reverse Wireless Charging Suggested
  9. Facebook Derails Deception Campaign Ahead of US Presidential Election
  10. Net Neutrality: US FCC Votes to Maintain 2017 Repeal of Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com