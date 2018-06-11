Cyberpunk 2077's First Trailer Drops at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Event

Microsoft’s E3 2018 was full of game announcements and this one may just have stolen the show. We got our first look at CD Projekt Red’s next game — Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red is the studio behind The Witcher series of role-playing games which have some of the best RPG storytelling ever seen in video games. Cyberpunk 2077’s trailer was cinematic so we didn’t get to see much in the way of gameplay but here’s what we saw in the trailer anyway.

The trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 begins with the narrator talking about the fact that the game is set in the USA in the year 2077. He says that in 2077 they voted his city as the worst place to live in America. This is apparently because of widespread poverty and sky high crime rates. He tells us that everybody still wants to live there, as that city is the city of dreams. The narrator says that the city’s always got a promise for you, which might be a lie or illusion but it is there.

The narrator in the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer introduces himself as a big dreamer and we see some familiar sights such as a monorail, while there were a lot of futuristic elements such as holographic displays, sci-fi weapons, flying cars, and superfast cars. As the narrator had described earlier, we get to see some of the crimes being committed in the city as the trailer drifts into a montage. The final part of the trailer had a lot of people being killed in various gory ways and that doesn’t tell us all that much about the story except that it’s going to be set in the future where there will be lots of killing. Make of that what you will, but we’re looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077 as it looks like a completely different game from The Witcher series.

