Cyberpunk 2077 Back Under Microsoft’s Standard Digital Game Refund Policy From July 6

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December last year and due to its buggy performance, it was taken down from the PlayStation Store.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2021 12:20 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 was not unlisted from the Microsoft Store

Cyberpunk 2077 players were being offered full refunds on request from the Microsoft store for the digital version of the game. But Cyberpunk 2077 refunds will soon be subjected to the company's standard refund policy. Microsoft has shared an update on its Xbox support page stating that from July 6 players who purchase the game from the Microsoft Store will have to go through its standard digital game refund policy wherein Microsoft will decide whether the refund will be issued or not.

Back in December last year when Cyberpunk 2077 launched on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, players were offered full refunds on request if they had purchased the digital version of the game from some resellers. Microsoft was among the companies to offer full refunds on request and, at the time, had said that this expanded refund policy will be in effect until further notice. Now, through an update on its Xbox support page, Microsoft has shared that Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the company's standard digital game refund policy starting July 6.

Under its standard digital game refund policy, Microsoft considers all digital game product purchases to be final. Once a customer requests for a refund, the company considers various factors like date of purchase, use of the product, and more, after which it decides whether to issue the refund or not. Cyberpunk 2077 was exempt from this policy due to its buggy performance and glitches, and Microsoft was offering refunds to everyone who asked for it. Microsoft has made its standard policy applicable to Cyberpunk 2077 considering that its developer CD Projekt Red has made several updates to the game to improve the experience.

The announcement from Microsoft comes soon after Sony brought the game back to the PlayStation Store after being unlisted for about six months. However, CD Projekt Red had said that there may still be some performance issues on the PlayStation 4 version of the game, adding that the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 versions will provide the best experience.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 refunds, Microsoft, Microsoft Store, Xbox, PlayStation, Sony
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
