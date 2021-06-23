Cyberpunk 2077 players were being offered full refunds on request from the Microsoft store for the digital version of the game. But Cyberpunk 2077 refunds will soon be subjected to the company's standard refund policy. Microsoft has shared an update on its Xbox support page stating that from July 6 players who purchase the game from the Microsoft Store will have to go through its standard digital game refund policy wherein Microsoft will decide whether the refund will be issued or not.

Back in December last year when Cyberpunk 2077 launched on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia, players were offered full refunds on request if they had purchased the digital version of the game from some resellers. Microsoft was among the companies to offer full refunds on request and, at the time, had said that this expanded refund policy will be in effect until further notice. Now, through an update on its Xbox support page, Microsoft has shared that Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the company's standard digital game refund policy starting July 6.

Under its standard digital game refund policy, Microsoft considers all digital game product purchases to be final. Once a customer requests for a refund, the company considers various factors like date of purchase, use of the product, and more, after which it decides whether to issue the refund or not. Cyberpunk 2077 was exempt from this policy due to its buggy performance and glitches, and Microsoft was offering refunds to everyone who asked for it. Microsoft has made its standard policy applicable to Cyberpunk 2077 considering that its developer CD Projekt Red has made several updates to the game to improve the experience.

The announcement from Microsoft comes soon after Sony brought the game back to the PlayStation Store after being unlisted for about six months. However, CD Projekt Red had said that there may still be some performance issues on the PlayStation 4 version of the game, adding that the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 versions will provide the best experience.