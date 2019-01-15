Cyberpunk 2077 from Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red wowed critics and fans with an extended gameplay reveal last year. Now it has surfaced that the game's world will be entirely handcrafted. Each and every element of Cyberpunk 2077 will be manually created as opposed to other games with vast open worlds that use procedurally generated content, which usually results in a boring, cookie-cutter game world that's far from immersive. What's more is, Cyberpunk 2077's game world will also feature a lot more verticality when compared to the likes of Witcher 3. These details came to light when the game's lead cinematic designer Maciej Pietras spoke to French site JeuxActu.

"The game will allow you to enter many buildings, knowing that everything was done by hand, because we believe that quality comes first through manual creation, nothing is procedural in our world. It is in this that the city of Night City will be vast to go, thanks to this verticality," he said (via Game Watcher).

Pietras also let slip what fans could expect from Cyberpunk 2077's first-person perspective. He mentioned that the game would have crucial moments "where you can see your character in full, especially in cinematics." When asked about the game's release date, he stated it'll be out when it's ready.

Previously, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the game would be coming to the PS5, next Xbox, PC, and current generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One which also gives a hint as to when you can expect the game. As for the game's private E3 2018 demo, CD Projekt Red stated it was running on extremely high-end PC hardware, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti, an Intel Core i7 8700K, and 32GB RAM. Here they are in full.

Cyberpunk PC specifications E3 2018 demo

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70Ghz

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V, 2x16GB, 3000Mhz, CL15

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX1080Ti

SSD: Samsung 960 PRO 512GB M.2 PCIe

PSU: Corsair SF600 600W

