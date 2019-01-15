NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Have Procedurally Generated Content: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Have Procedurally Generated Content: CD Projekt Red

, 15 January 2019
Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Have Procedurally Generated Content: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 will not use procedural generation that's employed by games like Mass Effect Andromeda

Highlights

  • Procedurally generated content usually results in a boring game world
  • This is something Cyberpunk 2077 is keen to avoid
  • It has no release date yet

Cyberpunk 2077 from Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red wowed critics and fans with an extended gameplay reveal last year. Now it has surfaced that the game's world will be entirely handcrafted. Each and every element of Cyberpunk 2077 will be manually created as opposed to other games with vast open worlds that use procedurally generated content, which usually results in a boring, cookie-cutter game world that's far from immersive. What's more is, Cyberpunk 2077's game world will also feature a lot more verticality when compared to the likes of Witcher 3. These details came to light when the game's lead cinematic designer Maciej Pietras spoke to French site JeuxActu.

"The game will allow you to enter many buildings, knowing that everything was done by hand, because we believe that quality comes first through manual creation, nothing is procedural in our world. It is in this that the city of Night City will be vast to go, thanks to this verticality," he said (via Game Watcher).

Pietras also let slip what fans could expect from Cyberpunk 2077's first-person perspective. He mentioned that the game would have crucial moments "where you can see your character in full, especially in cinematics." When asked about the game's release date, he stated it'll be out when it's ready.

Previously, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the game would be coming to the PS5, next Xbox, PC, and current generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One which also gives a hint as to when you can expect the game. As for the game's private E3 2018 demo, CD Projekt Red stated it was running on extremely high-end PC hardware, including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti, an Intel Core i7 8700K, and 32GB RAM. Here they are in full.

Cyberpunk PC specifications E3 2018 demo

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70Ghz
  • RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V, 2x16GB, 3000Mhz, CL15
  • Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX1080Ti
  • SSD: Samsung 960 PRO 512GB M.2 PCIe
  • PSU: Corsair SF600 600W

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Have Procedurally Generated Content: CD Projekt Red
