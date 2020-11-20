A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer has arrived, alongside more videos that introduce Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and offer a behind-the-scenes peek at Reeves' work, and detail what went into developing the Cyberpunk 2077 background score and soundtrack. With less than three weeks to the game's release, this is expected to be the final slate of reveals. The new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer has a constant narration, and sets up the backdrop, protagonist, story, and player choices. The other videos do exactly what they are about, and nothing more.

The megapolis Night City is the setting for Cyberpunk 2077, which takes place in the titular year in America — a country ravaged by an economic crisis that led to nuclear conflicts. Night City is the last of civilised hope, and it's been overcrowded by survivors streaming in. There's no shortage of factions trying to battle for control over Night City, including gangs, criminals, corporate agents, religious cults, and politicians. Between all that are you, an outsider, a cyber-enhanced mercenary called V.

As you progress in Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy weapons and more enhancements to turn yourself into a “living weapon”, the gameplay trailer says. The game offers a wide variety of abilities, which in turn allows you to create varied playstyles, be it a gunman with amazing reflexes, or a stealth runner who can hack their way through. It also details the game's premise, which involves a prototype biochip that you steal and are then forced to “slot it into your head”. Turns out, the chip contains the digitised soul of Johnny Silverhand (Reeves), a dead terrorist bent on revenge.

Speaking of Silverhand, he gets a trailer for himself, which dives into the kind of person he was when he was alive. That included a military past, before turning into a guy who would “burn down half the city just to prove he was right” and “the other half just for fun”. In the behind-the-scenes video, Reeves talks about how he got to play the same character in several ways, because of different paths, threads, or choices that the player can take. Reeves did a lot of motion capture for Silverhand, which he had experience with thanks to his time on The Matrix movies.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer also talks about the side-game experiences, which include playing in a rock band, sleeping with Night City folks, buying all sorts of souped-up vehicles, or even going on roller coaster rides, it seems.

That leaves the Cyberpunk 2077 score and soundtrack video, wherein the team of composers discuss what went into making the music for the new CD Projekt Red game. Nearly all the music in Cyberpunk 2077 is “purely electronic”, going with the cyberpunk theme of the game. There are more than 150 “genre-bending” tracks that players can discover for themselves in the game. Marcin Przybyłowicz, P. T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan are the composers, while artists such as Grimes, Run the Jewels, Ilan Rubin, Gazelle Twin, and Rat Boy have contributed to the soundtrack.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out December 10 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X through backward compatibility, with a proper next-gen upgrade set for sometime in 2021.