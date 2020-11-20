Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer, Behind the Scenes Look at Keanu Reeves, Music Unveiled

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer, Behind-the-Scenes Look at Keanu Reeves, Music Unveiled

The likes of Grimes and Run the Jewels have contributed to Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 November 2020 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer, Behind-the-Scenes Look at Keanu Reeves, Music Unveiled

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

A still from Cyberpunk 2077

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 release date is December 10 worldwide
  • The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One
  • Reeves did a lot of motion capture for Johnny Silverhand

A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer has arrived, alongside more videos that introduce Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and offer a behind-the-scenes peek at Reeves' work, and detail what went into developing the Cyberpunk 2077 background score and soundtrack. With less than three weeks to the game's release, this is expected to be the final slate of reveals. The new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer has a constant narration, and sets up the backdrop, protagonist, story, and player choices. The other videos do exactly what they are about, and nothing more.

The megapolis Night City is the setting for Cyberpunk 2077, which takes place in the titular year in America — a country ravaged by an economic crisis that led to nuclear conflicts. Night City is the last of civilised hope, and it's been overcrowded by survivors streaming in. There's no shortage of factions trying to battle for control over Night City, including gangs, criminals, corporate agents, religious cults, and politicians. Between all that are you, an outsider, a cyber-enhanced mercenary called V.

As you progress in Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy weapons and more enhancements to turn yourself into a “living weapon”, the gameplay trailer says. The game offers a wide variety of abilities, which in turn allows you to create varied playstyles, be it a gunman with amazing reflexes, or a stealth runner who can hack their way through. It also details the game's premise, which involves a prototype biochip that you steal and are then forced to “slot it into your head”. Turns out, the chip contains the digitised soul of Johnny Silverhand (Reeves), a dead terrorist bent on revenge.

Speaking of Silverhand, he gets a trailer for himself, which dives into the kind of person he was when he was alive. That included a military past, before turning into a guy who would “burn down half the city just to prove he was right” and “the other half just for fun”. In the behind-the-scenes video, Reeves talks about how he got to play the same character in several ways, because of different paths, threads, or choices that the player can take. Reeves did a lot of motion capture for Silverhand, which he had experience with thanks to his time on The Matrix movies.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer also talks about the side-game experiences, which include playing in a rock band, sleeping with Night City folks, buying all sorts of souped-up vehicles, or even going on roller coaster rides, it seems.

That leaves the Cyberpunk 2077 score and soundtrack video, wherein the team of composers discuss what went into making the music for the new CD Projekt Red game. Nearly all the music in Cyberpunk 2077 is “purely electronic”, going with the cyberpunk theme of the game. There are more than 150 “genre-bending” tracks that players can discover for themselves in the game. Marcin Przybyłowicz, P. T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan are the composers, while artists such as Grimes, Run the Jewels, Ilan Rubin, Gazelle Twin, and Rat Boy have contributed to the soundtrack.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out December 10 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X through backward compatibility, with a proper next-gen upgrade set for sometime in 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, PC, PS4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Keanu Reeves
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy A12 5G Leaked Case Renders Suggest Waterdrop-Style Display, Square-Shaped Camera Module

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer, Behind-the-Scenes Look at Keanu Reeves, Music Unveiled
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Free Weekend, StreamFest
  3. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  4. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  5. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  8. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  9. Poco M3 Poster Leak Tips Design Details, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo ‘X Series’ Phone to Get OriginOS First, Eligible Phones List Out
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G, ZTE Axon 20 4G With Unisoc Tiger T618 Launched: Reports
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer, Behind-the-Scenes Look at Keanu Reeves, Music Unveiled
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 5G Leaked Case Renders Suggest Waterdrop-Style Display, Square-Shaped Camera Module
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB RAM
  5. Google Strikes Copyright Payment Deal With Some French Media Groups
  6. Amazon to Delay Black Friday Sale Operations to December 4 in France, Head Frederic Duval Says
  7. Twitter to Finish Delayed Fleets Rollout by November 20, Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour Says
  8. Poco M3 Poster Leak Tips Design Details, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  10. Apple Defends Delay of Privacy Feature, Slams Facebook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com