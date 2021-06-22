Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain

Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain

Cyberpunk 2077 is listed for Rs. 2,999 on the PlayStation India store.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 22 June 2021 17:59 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077, despite refunds, had sold 13 million copies in days around its launch

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 was launched in December last year after several delays
  • Sony pulled it from the PlayStation store for being buggy the same month
  • The game has now been relisted on the store after six months

Cyberpunk 2077 has been relisted on the PlayStation store on Monday, June 21, almost six months after its console version was review-bombed for being extremely buggy. CD Projekt Red, its developer, has released several updates, patches, and hotfixes to improve the performance of the game. Despite that, both the CDPR team and Sony have reintroduced Cyberpunk 2077 with a warning to users to play it on a PS4 Pro or a PS5 console, and not on a PS4. While Sony said that it recommends the beefier consoles for the “best experience”, CDPR plainly said the PS4 edition “performance issues” have not been resolved yet.

Sony sent out a tweet to welcome Cyberpunk 2077 back on its shelves across the world while issuing a clear warning in the same breath about the game only being compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 (review). CDPR tweeted the same information while more clearly stating in the thread that PS4 users will continue facing “performance issues” with the game. The developer said the team would continue to work on improving the stability of the game across all platforms.

The open-world RPG, characterised by its dystopian theme, was subjected to several delays before it finally released in December last year. While its visuals, storyline, and game mechanics were written about fondly, users derided its PS4 version (review) for being buggy to an unplayable level. Sony in the month pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store and issued refunds, while CDPR promised amends via major updates across platforms. The latest patch that brings stability improvements to the game across PC, consoles, and Stadia was released last week.

Despite the optics of its chaotic arrival, Cyberpunk 2077, reportedly one of the most expensive games ever made, had managed to sell 13 million copies — after adjusting for refunds — in a matter of days.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR, CD Projekt Red, Sony, PlayStation Store, PS4, PS5, PS4 Pro
Veer Arjun Singh
Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Cryptocurrency Trading Faces Strict Crackdown in China as Beijing Doubles Down on Rooting Out Digital Coins
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Launched in India

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  3. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  4. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  5. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  6. Cryptocurrency Trading Faces Strict Crackdown in China
  7. A $50,000 Helmet That Can Read Human Mind Is Now Selling in US
  8. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G Review: A Decent Starter 5G Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio, Intel to Work Together on 5G Network Technology Development
  2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Launched in India
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain
  4. Cryptocurrency Trading Faces Strict Crackdown in China as Beijing Doubles Down on Rooting Out Digital Coins
  5. What's Happening With Tesla's $7-Billion German 'Gigafactory'?
  6. Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US
  7. YouTube Wins User Copyright Fight in Top EU Court Ruling
  8. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Poco M3, More
  9. Vi Offers Free Voice Calling, Data Benefits Worth Rs. 75 to Low-Income Users: Here’s How to Avail
  10. Google App on Android Phones Across Brands Crashing After Recent Update, Users Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com