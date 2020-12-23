Polish gaming studio CD Projekt SA sold 13 million copies of its troubled Cyberpunk 2077 game by December 20, a figure which factors in the number of refund requests the company has received.

The studio's awaited sales update doesn't include information about the scale of refunds themselves, just providing the net sales number. Cyberpunk was so plagued by glitches that Sony pulled the title from its PlayStation store while Microsoft offered full refunds for Xbox users.

“This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the ‘sell-through' figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the company,” CD Projekt said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The sales figure amounts to about half of the 12-month sales forecast in a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts, which was taken before Sony removed the game from its store. The game had more than 8 million pre-orders before the December 10 debut, which triggered an online outcry from players frustrated with its poor performance and a plunge in CD Projekt's share price.

CD Projekt advanced 4.6 percent in Warsaw on Tuesday before the sales update was published. Since its peak on December 4, the company has lost 40 percent of its market value, or about PLN 18 billion (roughly Rs. 35,900 crores).

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

