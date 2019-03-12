Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher Developer’s Next Game, Tipped to Release in 2019

12 March 2019
Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to get a confirmed launch date around E3 2019

Highlights

  • Cyberpunk 2077 could release in 2019, according to leak
  • Leak comes via the website of a creative agency CD Projekt Red hired
  • The game is a first-person open-world RPG

Cyberpunk 2077 release date may just end up being 2019 itself, according to a new leak. This comes via a creative agency that worked with CD Projekt Red. The agency — Territory Studio — had posted several styles of the Cyberpunk 2077 logo along with a mention of a 2019 release window for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red is the studio that made the highly acclaimed Witcher series of role-playing games. Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person open-world role-playing game from the same studio, which is set in the future as its title suggests.

The release date of Cyberpunk 2077 was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reset Era user, who posted a screenshot of the Territory Studio page that has since been edited. According to the screenshot posted on Reset Era, the page read: “An ambitious open-world role playing game, Territory came on board Cyberpunk 2077 to support brand and marketing with a logo ident and graphics package. Working closely with CD Projekt, we referenced a retro punk aesthetic that alludes to the attitude and energy of the game. Unveiled at E3 2018, we look forward to a 2019 release.”

The last sentence from that text appears to have been removed from the Territory Studio page. It's important to note that we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the release window mentioned briefly on that page. While fans of CD Projekt Red would like to believe that the 2019 release window for Cyberpunk 2077 is true, there's always the chance that it's not true. One way or another, we should have more details in the coming weeks with the game scheduled to make another appearance at E3 2019.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
