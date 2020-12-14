Cyberpunk 2077 players are reportedly getting refunds for digital copies on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms. Launched globally on December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most-awaited game releases this year, thanks to developer CD Projekt Red's stellar record with the critically acclaimed 2015 action-RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, upon game launch, players were plagued with disappointing bugs that severely undermined the graphics and gameplay across all platforms. Now, players have taken to Reddit to share that PlayStation is issuing refunds for the game's digital copies following complaints.

According to a report by VGC, a Reddit user shared details of receiving full refunds for his PlayStation 4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077. The user pointed out that the game was played for over 10 hours, well exceeding the typical two-hour playtime window that is usually enforced for a successful refund. It should be kept in mind that Sony doesn't have a set return policy for games. However, given the increasing uproar from fans regarding the game, Sony doesn't appear to hold back to keep its customers satisfied.

In the Reddit post, the user said that he had to get on a support chat with PlayStation via the company's US customer care line. So, it could be possible that the refunds are only made available by Sony in the United States. According to a report by GameSpot, customers can avail a refund from Microsoft for the Xbox digital editions, as well as Steam for PC editions.

To vent their frustration around the multitudes of bugs in the game, gamers took to Twitter to post several instances of annoying, and at times hilarious, bugs using #CyberBug2077. While some posts showed immensely poor graphics quality on consoles, others showed cases where NPCs walked through walls and floors, or where the player simply got stuck in the middle of the game.

And another bug ... got stuck and cant get out ... #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/yrupXABM7K — Gonçalo Barracosa (@uP_Shiro) December 13, 2020

cyberpunk is literally the best game ever. this right here proves it. #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/H53FKedhNV — hale (@haletwt) December 13, 2020

Despite the reported bugs and Twitter uproar, CD Projekt recently announced that the company would take full responsibility of the release and that employees will get full bonuses no matter how the game is reviewed. “We initially had a bonus system that was focused on the game's ratings and the release date, but after consideration, we believe that measure is simply not fair under the circumstances,” wrote Adam Badowski, studio head and creative director for Cyberpunk 2077, in an email to staff. “We underestimated the lengths and complexity involved to make this a reality, and still you did everything you could to deliver an ambitious, special game.”

