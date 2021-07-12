Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Downloads in 10 Days of Its Sony Store Return

Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year.

Updated: 12 July 2021 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 features Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

  • Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year
  • The company has not provided updated numbers
  • CD Projekt's shares rose 3 percent in early trading

Cyberpunk 2077, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony's PlayStation Store last month in the ten days after its return to the platform.

The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut as gamers complained about glitches.

Its version for PS4 consoles was the most downloaded game in the US/Canada and Europe in June, according to PlayStation's blog.

Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year but the company has not provided updated numbers. The company's Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said last month that initial sales on PS store are expected to be higher due to pent-up demand.

"This is the first indication of the potential reinvigoration of the game's sales," VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov wrote in a note.

CD Projekt's shares rose 3 percent in early trading.

Separately, the company announced that it will release free dowloadable content this year for its medieval-fantasy game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt inspired by the hit Netflix series.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

