Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store Six Months After Being Pulled for Bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store Six Months After Being Pulled for Bugs

Sony would reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077, effective on June 21.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 June 2021 10:43 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store Six Months After Being Pulled for Bugs

Company released series of patches to deal with variety of issues and was forced to add health warnings

Highlights
  • Sony confirmed the game would be relisted this month
  • Cyberpunk 2077 was also released on Xbox One and PCs
  • There could still be issues with title if played on PS4 consoles

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday, six months after it was pulled over bugs and compatibility issues.

The dystopian-themed game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made and its release was hotly anticipated, but the rollout was mired in problems.

In December 2020, Sony said it was pulling the game from PlayStation stores around the world citing "customer satisfaction" after multiple complaints about glitches and even health risks.

But a regulatory disclosure by the game's maker, CD Projekt Red, on Tuesday said Sony Interactive Entertainment would "reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation store, effective on 21 June 2021."

In a statement Wednesday, Sony confirmed the game would be relisted this month.

But it warned there could still be issues with the title if played on PlayStation 4 consoles.

"Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms," Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) said.

"SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience," it added.

The game title, which was also released on Xbox One and PCs, has been CD Projekt Red's biggest hit, and the group's president has said its launch has been a "huge lesson".

The company has released a series of patches to deal with a variety of issues and was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained the game caused an epileptic seizure.

"This was a huge lesson for us, one we will never forget - but I believe now is the time to look to the future," CD Projekt Group president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski said in April as he reviewed the firm's performance in 2020.

"We remain ambitious and we are giving it our all to bring Cyberpunk to a level where everyone can fully enjoy the game, regardless of platform," he added, according to the firm's website.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, PlayStation Store, PS Store, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PS4, PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, CD Projekt
Alibaba Executive Says Founder Jack Ma 'Lying Low', Focussing on Hobbies and Philanthropy: Report
OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Returning to PlayStation Store Six Months After Being Pulled for Bugs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  9. WhatsApp May Offer End-to-End Encryption Even for Multi-Device Support
  10. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox June Update Brings Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech Features; Older Consoles to Soon Run Next-Gen Games
  2. Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
  3. Cryptocurrency Trading for Some Digital Coins Banned in Thailand, Including 'Meme Currencies' Like Dogecoin
  4. Central Bank Digital Cash Will Complement Cryptocurrencies: Analysts
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Ahead of June 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20e Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, Galaxy A02 Getting May Security Patch: Reports
  7. Oppo Find X3 Pro Camera Praised for Video Stabilisation, Bokeh in DxOMark Review
  8. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 30W Fast Charging
  9. Indians Created 19 New Online Accounts on Average During Pandemic, 47 Percent Use Same Credentials: IBM
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Sale Tipped to Begin August 27; May Be Priced Lower Than Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com